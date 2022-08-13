I would like to respond to the opinion piece written by Kevin Voracek in the Aug. 9 edition. His last paragraph was insulting to say the least: "So while you might not like change, it may not be up to you. But try it, you might like it. If you're against it all, stay home and read 'Who Moved My Cheese?' and then think about it again."
What the heck kind of message is that to send to the people of Faribault? Does Mayor Voracek not understand that he represents the people of Faribault?
This isn’t his show and he doesn’t get to call the shots without hearing from the community. He sounds like a whiney baby because the people he's supposed to represent are questioning proposals that he wants. We have every right to question and even oppose proposals put before the City or any other entity. Instead of pooh-poohing those who may have a different opinion, you need to be open to hear their arguments.
Because letters are limited in size and doesn’t allow me to respond to each proposal raised in Mayor Voracek’s column. The one in particular that I would like to address here is the proposal for three apartment buildings to be built near the middle school (17th Street and Willow Street).
There are legitimate concerns with this proposal that thankfully the Planning Commission was open to hear. The major concern is the traffic and safety in this area. If a true traffic study is done during the academic year, you would find that there are already huge traffic issues on this corner. Now you want to add another 250 families (and possibly 500 vehicles) to the mix?
One proposed entrance is directly across from the Blue Bird Estates, where residents already sit for several minutes during school mornings and afternoons or when Divine Mercy services end trying to turn either onto County Road 45 or Willow Street. The other proposed entrance is right by the soccer fields where there are hundreds of kids at all times of the day and evening. That’s a recipe for disaster.
So before you tell us to suck it up, Mayor Voracek, perhaps it is you who should do a bit more homework to see that the concerns raised are indeed legitimate.
