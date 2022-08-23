Welcome to the 2022-2023 school year. I am honored to be the superintendent of Faribault Public Schools and to continue serving the students, staff and families in our community. We are excited to have our staff back into the buildings as we ramp up for a phenomenal year.
Over the past nine years, I have seen tremendous growth in our district. Some notable advancements include the implementation of the Ninth Grade Academy, the seven-period day, expansion of our Early Childhood programs, Pathways of Excellence, updated elementary curriculum and specialized offerings, Falcons Online Academy, increased elective offerings, Summer STEAM, technological advancements, structural updates throughout our buildings, tremendous expansion of our curriculum, additional community education programs, and so much more.
Our Falcons staff is truly the best of the best and we are ever-learning and improving so that we can meet the needs of every student.
As always, the safety and prosperity of our students remain our top priority.
This year, we are refocusing our aspirations on our Culture of Excellence. We elevate and empower each student, every family and our entire community to achieve their full potential. By having high expectations for every student and providing the specialized care and dedication they need, we are continuously following our mission of providing a high-quality and equitable education that nurtures, inspires, challenges and empowers all students to engage and grow as learners and citizens.
At Faribault Public Schools, these strategies are our driving force, the foundation of everything we do:
• Student-centered learning: We will address individual student learning in innovative and challenging ways.
• Equity: We will commit to a high-quality education for every student.
• Mental health and safety: We will ensure our schools focus on the social and emotional well-being and safety of students and staff.
• School climate: We will foster unity, respect, and connectedness within our schools.
• Family and community engagement: We will engage families and the community to help our students grow as learners and citizens.
I look forward to welcoming our students back to school and serving Faribault Public Schools for the 2022-2023 school year and beyond.
Jamie Bente is superintendent of Faribault Public Schools
