One of the universal moments in the fishing year is getting the boat outs of storage. In my neighborhood, it begins slowly. The guy down the street suddenly has a a boat pop up in his driveway. Then the family across the street. My boat appeared last Friday. I went to the storage place and hauled it home.
I won’t be hooking it up to my car and going north just yet.
Instead, I’ll explore some shore fishing at a local lake, then I’ll hit a series of other great spots on two different local river systems. Here are some secrets for walleye location along all the rivers in the area.
I’ll begin with dams. Dams in our area come in a couple different forms. The older dams were used with a spillway inside the mill to generate power. The Faribault Woolen Mills dam is a good example. The water from the mill pond overtops the dam, flows down the dam face and back into the river channel. Originally this dam was used to generate power. The other dam I’ll fish is King Mill dam which is now used for flood control.The gates can be raised or lowered to control water level in the lakes upstream. Water flows over the top of the dam, so in that way, both dams are the same.
Walleyes like to run upstream in the spring, and they usually stack up at the first obstruction. This location has all the ingredients a self-respecting walleye needs. There’s elevated oxygen levels, bait fish, and structural features that allow fish to rest out of the current when needed. Dams are great spots for river fishing. The whole river, hundreds of yards downstream from the dam are also great. These spots are incredibly popular with river anglers.
Another great source of walleye action is wherever smaller streams flow into the main branch of a larger river. These creek mouths pump nutrients into the main river attracting larger predators. These feeder creeks can be a drainage ditch or be pretty significant flows. The easiest way to find these little creeks is to use a map.
Two larger rivers can also come together and their confluence is a great place to fish walleyes. Two Rivers Park in Faribault is where the Straight and the Cannon River join. This confluence of these two rivers is celebrated by its own park. For fishing there is a pier that is handicapped accessible a real plus for anglers with mobility issues.
No matter what location you select, a number of different approaches to fishing are effective. Rivers eat lures like candy. I always use the least expensive offering available. A jig head with a paddle tail is very effective and inexpensive. A minnow with the same jig head also works. Deer hair jigs have also made a come back of late and fish really seem to love them.
I also like the classic slip bobber rig. A bobber stop allows for adjusting the depth of the bobber which, in turn, adjusts the depth of the bait, allowing the angler to have a controlled drift just above the bottom. A plain hook with a minnow completes the rig. The slip bobber can be drifted along a reach of river and the process is then repeated. Slip bobbers can be a really effective way to catch fish.
So I’ll be avoiding the crowds. Instead, I’ll be hitting five or six spots right in Rice county. There will be no traffic, no crowded boat ramps and absolutely no stress. I’ll talk to a few old guys sitting on buckets. I’ll catch a few fish, and serve them up with a nice white wine. What could be better than that.