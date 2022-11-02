To the editor:
Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AND STRONG, GUSTY SOUTH WINDS EXPECTED ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR TODAY... Southerly winds will gust to around 40 mph today. In addition, afternoon relative humidity values between 30 and 40 percent will result in elevated fire weather conditions. Any fires that start will have the potential to spread quickly and may be difficult to control.
To the editor:
As parents of a young family we want our next county commissioner to be a family man who understands what it takes to raise a family in trying financial times. Gerry Hoisington has raised a family right here in Faribault.
I appreciate the fact that he knows what it takes to manage a family budget and live within one’s means. That is what I want in my new county commissioner, a man who knows how to live within his means.
The price of everything is going up up up. Our grocery bill is 50% higher than it was a year ago. Our gasoline, though it has temporarily gone down, will continue to rise once the strategic reserves have been drained. Our electricity and natural gas bills will also see increases over the next months and years as U.S. drilling and pumping have been severely restricted.
I am not comfortable with our current commissioners plans to increase our taxes by 9%. The School Board also wants more money. Everybody wants more of our money.
It seems to us once people are elected they look at tax money as their money to spend however they want. But it’s not their money. It’s our money and Gerry Hoisington will remember that. He will be a watchdog for the taxpayer. Vote for Jerry on Nov. 8.
Nicole McCoy
Faribault
This letter is a paid political endorsement.
Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.