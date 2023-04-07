Waterfalls are generally tourist destinations. They are memorizing to watch as the force of water flows over soft and hard rocks, leading to erosion which can create dramatic ledges and pools.
While we don’t have the massive, tourist-worthy waterfalls around here, we do have areas where steep banks can be susceptible to similar erosive forces like that of a waterfall. A common example that we come across in Rice County can be found along our judicial drainage ditches and stream banks.
Water from the ditch or stream’s watershed needs to enter somehow and sometimes all the water likes to enter in at one point along the bank, creating a type of waterfall effect. This however can lead to erosion if the soil underneath the entrance point is not stable. The plunge pool in the watercourses can erode out if the drop is too much, or the field can start eroding back over time causing soil (along with fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides) to enter the watercourse.
Well, that doesn’t sound very pretty and memorizing, does it? It can be damaging to local water quality and contributes to the loss of our top soils. Luckily, there is a way to fix it: side inlets structures.
Side inlet structures, otherwise called grade stabilization structures, are put in place to control the grade of water entering into watercourses. They work by putting a berm perpendicular to the problem area with a pipe to allow the water to have a controlled flow from the top of the bank to the watercourse.
The structure is set as close to the bank as possible to take away as little field as possible. The water is pooled for less than 24 hours in the area above the watercourse to prevent crop damage.
An emergency spillway — an area along the berm that is lower in height than the rest — is built to handle the larger storm events we have been getting hammered with as of late. The pipe used for side inlets is made with metal to help with the maintenance of the ditch system.
Side inlets don’t only help with erosion. With the reduction of soil loss, habitat and water quality are improved in the ditch or stream’s aquatic ecosystem. Withholding back water for a short period of time, flooding downstream of the ditch or stream system can be decreased since not all the water is entering at once.
With the installation of a side inlet, you may have lost your pretty little waterfall when it rains, but the benefits listed above sound like a good tradeoff.
As you inspect your ditches or streambanks this spring, keep an eye open for the issues described above. The Rice SWCD and NRCS have staff willing to come and take a look to see if a side inlet structure would be a good fit for you.
Emmie Scheffler is a district technician with the Rice Soil & Water Conservation District, plan administrator for the Cannon River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, and she assists landowners and farmers with the implementation of soil erosion control practices and tree windbreaks. Contact her at 507-332-5408.