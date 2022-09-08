Now that Rice County is moving ahead with a new $80 million jail taxed on all private property, the race for Rice County attorney is likely the most important race impacting Rice County voters in the election this November.
Re-election of Sheriff Jesse Thomas for his first whole term and electing Rice County Assistant Attorney Brian Mortenson to be county attorney will give us the strongest possible team to enforce the laws fairly for all citizens and residents.
From senior citizens vulnerable to road rage attacks, to victims of drug-related thefts, we need a sheriff’s department that will effectively respond to all citizen complaints, and a county attorney who will effectively prosecute all complaints supported by investigations. Brian Mortenson is “the other candidate.”
Current Rice County Attorney John Fossum, is now in his seventh year, seems more focused on clearing “backlogged” cases than ensuring our neighborhoods are secure from repeat offenders. As a long time defense attorney, Fossum has proven unable to switch gears as a prosecutor.
In his tenure, multiple county attorneys have quit or been fired (county attorney letterhead changes). One departure resulted in the county paying out “a big dollar amount” “in the wrongful termination, whistleblower situation”, as reported in the Faribault Daily News article “Rice County Commissioners Freeze their Salaries for 2021.” (Dec. 23, 2020)
This is the time to stand up for justice in Rice County. Brian’s campaign can be reached at VoteMortenson.com to offer a campaign sign location or to offer a campaign contribution. If not you, then who? If not now, then when?
Doug Jones
Rural Nerstrand
This letter is considered a paid political endorsement.
