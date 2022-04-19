The theme for National Volunteer Week is "celebrate service." It is an opportunity to shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve. Volunteerism empowers individuals to find their purpose, to take their passion and turn it into meaningful change.
National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 by President Richard Nixon and has grown exponentially each year. It is an opportunity to honor the impact of all those who do good in our communities and inspire others to make a difference and improve the world.
Buckham West utilizes a significant number of volunteers each year, all contributing considerable hours of donated time. Their experience, expertise and attitude make them valuable members of our organization.
In 2021 volunteers assisted in the following areas: Board of directors, coffee shop attendant, computer tutors, health care directives, Fashions on Central, flower basket watering, funeral escort, group leaders, handyman help, musicians, Out to Lunch planning, program presenters, receptionist desk, and senior dining program.
Whether online or in person, with your hands or with your wallet, we recognize and thank all of our volunteers and supporters.
Everbridge
Get alerts about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for Everbridge, Rice County’s Emergency Alert Program.
The alerts will warn you about upcoming severe weather, unexpected road closures, evacuation notices, and more. You may choose how you receive your notifications by either alert your home phone, cell phone, email, or via text message.
If you want to learn more about Everbridge or get signed up, drop in at Buckham West between 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27. You will have the opportunity to visit with Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst and get the information about Everbridge that you need.
Please note that all Rice County residents can sign up for this free service and the information entered is protected and will not be used for any other purposes.
Fashions on Central Update
Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store in downtown Faribault, has a new look and is open to shoppers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday- Saturday. There is a fresh coat of paint, along with new lighting and ceiling tiles, that has made the store so much brighter.
We also have replaced the winter wear with the spring and summer fashions. As a substitute for the men’s department, which has been discontinued, there is now a new activewear and women’s full-figured department.
In addition to shopping, we are now looking for additional donations to our store. At this time we are especially looking for donations of women’s purses and jewelry. Please remember that all profits from the sales at Fashions on Central, are used to support that programs and services at Buckham West.
Lastly, volunteer opportunities are also available for some shifts. If you are interested in a unique way to volunteer, please call Mona at 507-332-7357 to see what it entails.
Home help
If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with driving to appointments or other home chores, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
They can be reached by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357 and ask for their local staff member, Anne Pleskonko. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
Trips
Buckham West partners with the Owatonna Senior Center for all-day trips. Interested Faribault attendees will sign up by calling 507-444-4321 and pay Owatonna directly. When calling to sign up, mention the discount coupon code buckham5 and receive $5 off the price. Pick up in Faribault will be in the public parking lot on the east side of the Buckham Library.
The next trip is to Treasure Island Casino on Wednesday, May 11. Price is $35 with coupon code, includes a $3 food voucher and $15 of free slot play money. Register by May 6.
Other upcoming trips are to a Minnesota Twins baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington on Sunday, Sept. 11, and to see The Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru” on Wednesday, Sept. 28.