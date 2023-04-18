Before my older brother left the nest for college he admonished me, “never volunteer.” I cannot conceive of why. He also told me I’d never graduate from high school and that my birth was an accident, so I should have laughed it off as more of his needling.
Unfortunately, I pretty much worshiped him and figured he knew something I didn’t. When I went to college, I didn’t volunteer to join anything. Not even choir, sports, theater or the newspaper — all things I had loved in high school.
Now I realize how much I missed out on. April is Volunteer Month and it is a good time to consider that it is often the giver who benefits from giving (or joining). To quote Maya Angelou, “giving liberates the soul of the giver.” Rather than working without pay, volunteering is full of rewards.
For Kirstin Buck, who grew up in Northfield, volunteering at HOPE Center in Faribault helped inspire a career as a public health nurse specializing in sexual assault and reproductive health.
For retired St. Olaf math professor Kay Smith, volunteering is a way to extend a career. Smith now tutors nontraditional students at the Northfield Community College Collaborative.
It took years before I stepped up to volunteer for much. But when I moved to Northfield 23 years ago I met Molly Woehrlin.
As anyone who knew Molly will tell you, you couldn’t say no to Molly. When I met her, she was fired up about starting a foundation for women and children, later named WINGS. I found myself on its first board of directors ,where I found I could use my communications skills for good. And that felt good.
Volunteering was the main way I integrated into my new town. It helped me start a new chapter in my life of marriage, step-kids, and, unfortunately, commuting to downtown Minneapolis. I eventually wanted to root here, so I ditched commuting. I made local service a career. I call it “professional volunteering;” there is a paycheck. And I volunteer for real, too.
The best part of community service for me is getting a big idea and making it happen with new, energized friends.
It’s also a great feeling to be connected to a bigger world. I always chaffed at my sheltered upbringing. But I’m not a person to risk my physical health, either.
Right here in Rice County, my job and volunteering have led me to meet New Americans and recognize myself in their desire for a secure life with opportunities. It’s allowed me to see inequities up close. And to meet amazing nonprofit staff who have capabilities I hope rub off on me.
I had not intended to write this volunteer-month column about myself; I am not a beacon of volunteering. But maybe you will see some of yourself in my resistance, and the letting go of it.
This month, I encourage you to think of one thing you’d enjoy doing for someone or some organization. I assure you, it will benefit you, as well as those you serve.
Elizabeth Child is the executive director for Rice County Area United Way.