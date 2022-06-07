County attorney offices have an obligation to protect the rights of the victims in criminal cases.
In every case where there is a victim our office reaches makes contact with any known victims. Our office has a full-time victim/witness coordinator, a position which is primarily funded by federal grant funds.
If there is an offer to settle the case the victim is notified and given a chance to consent or object. Victims are also provided with tools and information to seek restitution.
In a domestic assault case the victim will be asked if they would like the court to order a domestic abuse mo contact order. We work with victim advocates from the HOPE Center to ensure the victim’s wishes are heard.
In domestic assault and harassment cases, victims will be notified if there is a decision not to prosecute.
In all cases, the victims have a right to be notified of a final disposition and to be notified of plea negotiations and to let the court know if the victim objects. If the victim wishes to appear at plea or sentencing and voice an objection they are welcome to do so, if not, my office will relay to the court prior to a plea that the victim objects to a proposed resolution.
Our victim/witness coordinator also lets the victims know of any upcoming hearings so they can appear and follow the process. At first contact our victim/witness coordinator will reach out to identified victims and ask how involved they want to be in the process, and provide some material on how the process works. The victim can choose to be notified for all hearings or only some.
At sentencing, victims are offered the opportunity to make a victim impact statement. The statement can include the totality of harm, a loss of security, economic harm, or missed opportunities caused by the crime. This can be written and submitted to the court, read to the court by the prosecutor or the victim/witness coordinator or the victim personally.
The victim may also choose to make a statement at sentencing without first submitting it in writing. We have brochures available to provide guidance on what an individual victim may wish to include in their victim impact statement.
At sentencing the court may also include an order for the defendant to pay restitution to the victim for the harm caused by the offense. Normally this is limited to actual economic harm and not the kind of mental anguish or non-economic losses that may be described in the victim impact statement.
In Minnesota, we also have a Crime Victims Reparations Board which accepts applications from victims and may pay some of the losses when the defendant has inadequate resources. The Reparations Board is funded in part by the state, but also collects from defendants to reimburse for the payouts to victims.
Our victim/witness coordinator also works to make sure we maintain contact with all witnesses to the case to help ensure we can prove our case. The coordinator also takes notes at witness meetings so we meet our disclosure obligations and provide required information to the defense.
There are many harms caused by crime. It is not always possible to make a victim whole after a crime, but the courts, victim services and advocates work every day to try to help victims restore their lives after suffering the harm of crime.
More information about the victim/witness program is available on my office’s portion of the county website: www.co.rice.mn.us/325/VictimWitness-information