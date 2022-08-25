The editor has invited me back for year number six, believing there is still plenty of interest in this column. I hope you enjoy reading the column as much as I enjoy writing it.
I wrote my first column on my heart in February 2019. I had a heart ablation on Valentine’s Day in the face of a snowstorm to fix the a-flutter in my heart. I had occasions when my heart rate accelerated to 170 beats and more a minute which was very scary.
Post ablation, I had no issues with this and have continued to walk 20,000 steps a day and ride my ordinary bike most days. I had confidence that my heart would continue to beat in a normal range for many more years.
In late May, Donna and I were at the north shore on a long walk when I had an episode of feeling faint and lightheaded. We went to a small hospital in the area. The medical team determined l was ok and just dehydrated.
In June, we went to Disney World with the grandchildren. I functioned fine in the hot, humid conditions of Florida drinking 10-12 bottles of water each day. We had a wonderful time.
Our next venture was to visit my favorite town of Lanesboro for the Fourth of July weekend. We enjoyed a performance at the Commonweal Theatre on Friday night.
On Saturday, July 1, everything changed. While on a long walk in the morning, I had another episode of feeling very lightheaded and dizzy. My pulse rate was 44 beats per minute. Over the next hour my pulse continued to fluctuate between low 40s and 50 beats per minute with an occasional short pause.
After walking back to Lanesboro, we drove to Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The 35 miles from Lanesboro to Rochester seemed to take forever.
When I entered the ER, I said I was feeling dizzy, faint and had a heart rate in the low 40s. I was immediately taken to a room.
The medical team both in and outside my room grew larger over the next few minutes. Pads were placed on my chest just in case they were needed. I had lab work, an EKG, and more.
My pulse was now occasionally dipping into the mid 30s. My heart pauses of one to three seconds were starting to include some five and six second pauses.
The medical team determined my SA node was not working right. I was transferred to ICU.
I didn’t think much about the tick-tock of my heart until it started to pause for several seconds. I was very nervous and anxious. I had a St. Benedict’s medal in both socks for luck and was praying I would survive this ordeal with a positive solution.
At midnight, a cardiologist pulled a team together to place a tracer wire from my neck into my heart which worked as a temporary pacemaker. Due to it being a holiday weekend, I had to wait until July 5 to get the permanent pacemaker placed.
At least four members of my care team were former students at Century High School in Rochester. Prior to the procedure, each stopped by and said they loved having me as their principal and had my back. This meant a lot to me.
For two weeks, I was not able to drive. For a month, I could not ride my bike or vacuum. I have learned to trust my pacemaker.
I was blessed I was close to a world-class hospital, had a confident, competent, caring medical team, and had my wife, a retired nurse, at my side.
I always reminded high school seniors on graduation night their lives were linear, not circular. They would each be blessed with a finite number of ticks and tocks of time in their life. That thought crossed my mind when we got to Mayo Clinic on July 1 and my pulse was in the 40s.
Value each day you are blessed to have. Serve others, drink good coffee and save room for ice cream. Find joy in every day. Hug your spouse each day and tell her you love her.
There is nothing better for me than spending time with those I love, taking a good bike ride, and reading a book to my grandchildren. I also trust God wants me to get some more things done here on Earth.