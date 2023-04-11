Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin. It is found in food, but also can be made in your body after exposure to ultraviolet rays from the sun. There are three sources of vitamin D: 1) natural sunlight, 2) fortified foods, particularly dairy products and some cereals and 3) oily fish.
The radiation that converts vitamin D in the skin is the same wavelength that causes sunburn, so careful application of sunscreen can inhibit vitamin D production. At northern latitudes, there is not enough radiation to convert vitamin D, especially during the winter.
After the age of 70 the skin does not convert vitamin D effectively.
The strongest evidence suggesting other benefits from more vitamin D is for older people. Several studies found that additional vitamin D can improve bone health and prevent falls in elderly men and post-menopausal women. There is not enough information to know if extra vitamin D might help people of other ages. More research is also needed to know if vitamin D can help prevent diseases like diabetes and cancer.
What does Vitamin D do?
The major function of vitamin D is to maintain normal blood levels of calcium and phosphorus. Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium, helping to form and maintain strong bones. Without vitamin D, bones can become thin, brittle, soft, or misshapen.
Selected food sources of Vitamin D
The following list includes dietary sources of vitamin D.
• Cod Liver Oil, 1 Tablespoon
• Salmon, cooked, 3 1/2 oz.
• Mackerel, cooked, 3 1/2 oz.
• Sardines, canned in oil, drained, 3 1/2 oz.
• Milk, nonfat, reduced fat, and whole, vitamin D fortified, 1 cup
• Margarine, fortified, 1 Tablespoon
• Pudding, 1/2 cup prepared from mix and made with vitamin D fortified milk
• Dry cereal, Vitamin D fortified with 10% of the recommended daily value, 3/4 cup (other cereals may be fortified with more or less vitamin D)
• Liver, beef, cooked, 3 1/2 oz.
• Egg, 1 whole (vitamin D is present in the yolk)
Fortified foods are a major source of vitamin D. Breakfast cereals, pastries, breads, crackers, cereal grain bars and other foods may be fortified with 10% to 15% of the recommended daily value for vitamin D. It is important to read the nutrition facts panel of the food label to determine whether a food provides vitamin D.
Talk to your doctor if you have questions about how much vitamin D you need.
