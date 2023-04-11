Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin. It is found in food, but also can be made in your body after exposure to ultraviolet rays from the sun. There are three sources of vitamin D: 1) natural sunlight, 2) fortified foods, particularly dairy products and some cereals and 3) oily fish.

Gail Gilman is a family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus. Reach her at waldn001@umn.edu.

