One of the many questions I received on a daily basis is “how I begin to treat a new injury “? For any new orthopedic injury I recommend treatment with RICE. This stands for rest, ice, compression, elevation.
This is a simple self-care technique, that can help control symptoms, manage pain, reduce swelling and can hasten healing.
Rest: As soon as you are hurt you may want to rest the injured area, and stop any type of activity that can make the pain or symptoms worse. Avoid putting any weight on an injured area for approximately three to five days. In general, pain is an indication that there is something wrong with a particular body part.
Ice: For a new injury I recommend ice to be applied to the injured area for approximately 20 minutes on the injured area, then take off for one to three hours. Repeat this is much as possible throughout the day.
You can use a chemical freezer pack covered by towel, or buy a pack of frozen vegetables at the grocery store to apply to the area. This may be reused after refreezing.
Be careful, as keeping ice on for more than 30 minutes at a time can cause nerve damage.
Compression: Adding compression to an area can help control the amount of swelling. If you have an Ace wrap available bandaging the area snugly, to control swelling. Do not wrap too tight as to interrupt blood flow to the body. If the skin turns cold blue, or feels tingly the wrap is too tight, and readjust the wrap.
Elevation: If possible, bring the injured body part above the level of your heart. This will help with reduction in swelling and throbbing. Do this is much as possible during the day, and you can also add this element while icing.
Other treatments include Tylenol or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (like naproxen or ibuprofen). These should only be taken if you not allergic to these medications. Also, do not take any of these medications if a doctor has ever told you not to take them.
If you have a new injury, begin these treatments and please follow up with your doctor for further evaluation.
Nicholas Tobianski is a physician assistant at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center orthopedic clinic.