.A winter storm will cause travel impacts starting this evening,
and lasting into Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday
morning and early afternoon.
On Monday evening a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will
develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a
quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.
On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota,
and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday
morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to
2 inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause
significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile
at times do to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in
effect for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 10 inches
expected, with isolated amounts over a foot possible. Elsewhere,
a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow. Please adjust your travel plans for
Tuesday if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
People may notice little critters in their potted plants indoors this time of year. There may be some unwanted insects living in the potting soil or on the plants themselves. I’ll outline some insects that are relatively common on our indoor plants and provide tips for managing them.
I often get phone calls about presence of fungus gnats in potted plants. Fungus gnats are small, dark-colored flies with clear wings that fold over their back. They are scavengers; the immatures (larvae) feed on decaying roots and fungi in the soil. They prefer to live in damp potting soil, especially a mix with a high percentage of peat.
Fortunately, they are just a nuisance and they rarely, if ever, damage indoor plants. If they're present in your plants, you can let the surface soil dry as much as possible between waterings (without letting the plants wilt). Again, they like moist or damp soils, so letting your soil dry out some may help knock them back. You can also try repotting with fresh soil in a clean container after washing soil off the plant roots.
You can use yellow sticky traps to capture some adult flies, but this is for detection purposes. The traps will help confirm that you have adult fungus gnats present but should not be relied on as the only management method.
A few insects you may detect on plants themselves are scale insects, mealybugs and aphids. These small insects all have piercing-sucking mouthparts which they use to feed on plant sap. Heavy feeding can cause leaves to turn yellow and can ultimately cause a decline in plant health.
Aphids and mealybugs are soft-bodied, and scale insects can be either soft or armored, depending on the species. For all of these so-called sap-suckers, watch out for discolored leaves and keep an eye out for a shiny, sticky substance on leaves. This substance is called honeydew, a deceivingly cute name for what is essentially the waste product of these insects. (Note that armored scales don’t produce honeydew).
As for management of aphids, mealybugs and scales, physical removal is often effective. Adult scale insects attach themselves to leaves, so you may have to scrape them off with something like a fingernail file. Otherwise, washing or wiping the leaves is typically enough to take care of these insects. For aphids and mealybugs, you can use a cotton swab dipped in alcohol. Pesticides are usually not needed.
Thrips, springtails, and mites may also take up residence on your potted plants or in the soil. The spider mites and thrips feed on plants and can lead to plant damage, but springtails are mostly just a nuisance.
If you notice unwanted visitors in or on your potted plants this winter, feel free to reach out to me for assistance with identification. Proper identification is important for managing insect pests appropriately.
Claire LaCanne is the ag, food and natural resources Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties. Reach her at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165.