...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Addressing family financial problems is complex because it is not just about dealing with dollars and cents. It is about dealing with finances, feelings and relationships, and how their interaction is played out in our use of money.
Addressing financial problems means paying attention to how our values, attitudes, motivations and expectations are played out in how we use money.
If you are putting money toward what you value, then you will usually feel a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment. If that money is going toward something you do not value, then you will usually experience a sense of frustration and futility.
Family strategies to address financial problems include individual reassessments. Also, family members may compete for those resources due to conflicting goals.
People often feel several distressing emotions in the initial stages of a financial crisis. Those emotions include helplessness and hopelessness. Feeling trapped sometimes occurs because you believe there is nothing you can do to change the situation.
How you perceive or see a problem or situation affects how you deal with it. How much stress you experience in a situation depends on the intensity of meaning you attach to it.
Reframing is the process of reinterpreting the meaning or significance of an event. It means seeing things from a different perspective. An example of changing or reframing priorities is going from “What we are losing is the most important part of our lives” to “Our family and our health is the most important part of our lives.”
Gail Gilman is a family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus. Reach her at waldn001@umn.edu.