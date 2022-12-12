If you think that the perfect gift needs the perfect presentation, but your swollen hands cannot handle the paper, scissors, tape and bows, use these tips to make wrapping gifts easier.
1. Bag it. Gift bags make wrapping even the most awkward gift easy. Get a gorgeous bag, stuff it with tissue paper and you are done. You can get bags in many varied materials if you want to dress things up a bit more. Try velvet, satin, silk or another fabric.
2. A gift in a gift. Wrap your gift in a pretty scarf or slip it into an attractive tote. Then your recipient has two nice gifts, and there is no clean up required.
3. Think inside the box. An attractive box does not need any additional wrap. A gold, silver, red or green foil box can add extra class to your gift.
4. Go without wrap. Some gifts do not need anything other than a simple bow to be beautiful. This works particularly well with a bottle of wine or flavored olive oil with a pretty label. Gift certificates to a favorite shop can be slipped into a festive envelope.
5. Leave it to a pro. Many stores offer gift wrapping free or for a minimal charge during the holidays.
6. Start from scratch. Have your kids or grandkids decorate large pieces of paper and then ask them to use the paper to wrap your gifts. You can be guaranteed to have the most unique gift wrap around.
7. Think convenience. If wrapping your own gifts is something you do not want to give up, take advantage of the products that allow you to avoid cutting and tying. Buy single sheets of wrap instead of rolls. Use pre-made bows instead of tying your own.
Remember, it is the thought that counts and most people will not mind if your gift is not wrapped at all.
Gail Gilman is a family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus. Contact her at waldn001@umn.edu.