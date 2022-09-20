During last year’s growing season, University of Minnesota entomologists found, for the first time, a leaf-mining caterpillar (Macrosaccus morrisella) infesting soybean fields in Minnesota.
This caterpillar is the immature of a tiny moth. You can see them with your naked eye, but the caterpillars only reach about 5 mm long and the adults are about 6-7 mm. We are talking about something a lot smaller than the typical moths we tend to worry about in our crops.
I won’t use a common name for this insect in this article because an official common name is under review by the Entomological Society of America.
This moth is actually a native species previously known to feed on two native plants called American hog peanut and slickseed fuzzybean.
The injury this caterpillar causes on soybean can be easily detected on the lower surface of the leaves as white, blotch-type leaf mines. The feeding injury (mines) from this caterpillar could be confused with mines from small beetles, such as the soybean leafminer.
The mines from this caterpillar begin as elongate winding tracks and evolve into irregular blotch-type mines occurring between the midribs or main lateral veins of leaves. On the upper surface of the leaves, the mines may be unnoticeable or be slightly raised and with numerous small light-colored spots.
In contrast, mines caused by beetles, like the soybean leafminer, are brown-colored blister-like mines that cross larger leaf veins.
The actual impact of this leaf-mining caterpillar to soybean production is still unknown. Further research is needed to assess the potential impacts to soybean yield, how widespread infestations in soybean occur, and the general biology of the insect in the crop.
So far this year, University of Minnesota Extension has received reports of this insect in soybean across a broad area in southern Minnesota. Many of these fields have relatively minor levels of infestation that are not likely to affect yield.
However, Extension received a report of a heavy infestation of this pest on a farm in Sibley County. In one field on this farm, soybean plants on field edges near tree lines were very heavily infested.
On one edge, all the plants were infested and the percentage of the leaf area affected with leaf mines ranged from 3% to 42% per plant (average of 14% across the plants on that edge). In contrast, the interior of the field and edges without trees had much lower levels of infestation, with about 1% or less of the leaf area affected with mines.
UMN researchers have been sampling this field intensively throughout the summer to learn more about this insect’s biology and impacts to soybean. UMN Extension will report on these results in future articles and at winter meetings.
If you suspect an infestation by this leaf-mining caterpillar (M. morrisella) in soybean, please contact Bob Koch at koch0125@umn.edu or Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165.