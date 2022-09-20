Macrosaccus morrisella

Mining damage from a Macrosaccus morrisella on soybean leaves. (Photo courtesy of R.L. Koch)

During last year’s growing season, University of Minnesota entomologists found, for the first time, a leaf-mining caterpillar (Macrosaccus morrisella) infesting soybean fields in Minnesota.


Claire LaCanne is a University of Minnesota Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties.

