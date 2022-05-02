If you attended any Earth Day events or read any Earth Day news stories, you probably learned about the challenges facing our rivers and lakes in Minnesota. Sometimes these challenges seem so big that we might feel like throwing up our hands and giving up. That’s normal. Just remember that there are things everyone can do to clean and protect our rivers and lakes.
1. “Do One Thing” for Clean Water: It doesn’t have to a huge project. Pick up litter when you go for a walk in your neighborhood. Reduce or eliminate the use of lawn fertilizer (fertilizers and grass clippings that wash down the storm drain can lead to smelly green algae blooms in the Cannon or Straight Rivers and local lakes), or choose to wash your car at a car wash rather than washing it on the street (where soapy water runs down the storm drain and right into nearby water bodies). Pick one change to make in spring. If that goes well, then choose something else for summer. Cognitive scientists say that it takes us about a month to create a new habit. After that, the new behavior becomes almost automatic. So this spring, “Do One Thing.”
2. Talk about Clean Water: Talk to your neighbors, friends, and elected officials about why clean water matters to you. While it’s true that individual actions can help clean up and protect our rivers and lakes, we need everyone involved. And in some cases, we need the city, county, and state government to help with the heavy lifting. Start by asking your local city councilperson, county commissioner, or state representative or senator what they are doing to clean and protect our local rivers and lakes. If they don’t have an answer, then ask them why not. Today, our state and federal governments spend money to subsidize industries that are polluting Minnesota rivers and lakes. At the very least, taxpayers shouldn’t be subsidizing pollution-causing activities.
3. Explore Our Rivers and Lakes: O.K., I know what you’re thinking. “How can hiking in a park, playing in a stream, or canoeing on a river lead to cleaner water in Minnesota?” First off, water adventures are fun. You’ll probably see wildlife. You’ll have fun with family and friends. You might discover a new natural area that makes your heart sing. The American Psychological Association and the Journal Nature have reported numerous health benefits from being outdoors as well. A hike in the woods can lower blood pressure, decrease stress hormones, act as a natural mood enhancer and increase self-esteem.
But this isn’t just a fun activity. We as voters in Minnesota have allowed our leaders to create environmental laws that are only enforced when someone submits a complaint to county or state officials.
So, get outdoors and enjoy our rivers and lakes, but also keep your eyes open for any problems and report what you see. If you see something, say something, and keep talking until someone listens.