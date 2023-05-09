On Monday the Senate approved a controversial bill that creates a statewide paid family and medical leave program. There is widespread bipartisan agreement that paid family leave is a worthy goal and a benefit that everyone should have access to. However, the Democrat approach to the issue is deeply concerning.
Their bill burdens businesses with an expensive new mandate that will be especially hard on small businesses. Their bill spends hundreds of millions of dollars to create a massive new government bureaucracy.
Their bill levies a new payroll tax that will take over a billion dollars out of the pockets of Minnesota employers and employees every year. Their bill will require the state to hire more than 400 additional staff. And if their predictions turn out to be off, taxpayers will likely be forced to make up the additional costs to keep the program solvent.
Republicans support efforts to expand access to paid family and medical leave, but this is not the answer. There is a better way.
It's not necessary to create a large new government organization, increase taxes, or impose burdensome requirements on employers. Instead, we can work with the private sector to make it simpler for more employers to provide paid leave and enhance the current programs that already exist.
That is what the Republican alternative does. It is a free-market approach to the issue, using private insurance. Taking a private market approach eliminates the need for another giant government bureaucracy. It could be easily customized for the unique needs of each business and its workers, and unlike a state-run program, it could be launched immediately.
Social Security tax
Senate Democrats in Minnesota passed a $4 billion tax bill on May 2, but unfortunately, it does not offer much relief to Minnesotans. The biggest and most frustrating disappointment was that the bill failed to fully eliminate the tax on Social Security benefits.
While the bill does include some small credits, rebates and aids, most of the "relief" comes in the form of local government aid and county program aid, which means more government spending. Those programs have their merits, but it’s not relief that will be making it easier for you to afford gas or groceries.
Remember: This meager tax bill is part of an overall budget proposal that includes nearly $10 billion in tax increases.
During the floor debate, Republicans tried to amend the bill to fix it as best as possible. Unfortunately, most of the proposed amendments were rejected or ruled out of order.
Some of these amendments included creating a permanent and automatic refund program to prioritize taxpayers during a government surplus, requiring a supermajority vote to increase income taxes, eliminating the expiration of the childcare tax credit in 2030, restricting the use of public safety aid to licensed peace officers only, and prohibiting funds from going to cities or counties that reduced funding for peace officers through "defund the police" actions.
Democrats promised to return the surplus. They said they would eliminate the tax on Social Security benefits. Unfortunately, their tax bill accomplished neither.
In this environment, with this budget surplus, we should be providing permanent, ongoing tax relief to make people’s lives easier. Unfortunately, their tax bill falls short of offering real relief to Minnesotans.