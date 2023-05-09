On Monday the Senate approved a controversial bill that creates a statewide paid family and medical leave program. There is widespread bipartisan agreement that paid family leave is a worthy goal and a benefit that everyone should have access to. However, the Democrat approach to the issue is deeply concerning.

Sen. Bill Lieske represents District 58. His office can be reached at sen.bill.lieske@senate.mn or 651-296-5101. Follow him on Facebook at www.fb.com/SenatorLieske.

