Most of the focus of HOPE Center is on working with our clients — the women and men who come to us for assistance regarding domestic violence and/or sexual assault that they are experiencing. However, we know it is equally important to help the perpetrators change their behaviors and address the related root causes.

Erica Staab-Absher is executive director of the HOPE Center. Reach the center at 507-332-0882.

