This month the Minnesota House passed H.F. 100 legalizing adult-use cannabis for those over the age of 21 and expunging the criminal records of people previously convicted of low-level cannabis offenses.

Kristi Pursell is the state representative for District 58A. Reach her office at 651-296-0171 or rep.kristi.pursell@house.mn.gov.

