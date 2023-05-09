This month the Minnesota House passed H.F. 100 legalizing adult-use cannabis for those over the age of 21 and expunging the criminal records of people previously convicted of low-level cannabis offenses.
The bill sets up a safe, well-regulated marketplace with consumer protections and funds to address health and public safety concerns. I voted “yes” because we know that prohibition has done more harm than good. And a legal marketplace will increase economic opportunities, including in the agriculture sector.
Minnesotans support legalizing cannabis for those over 21. According to a September 2022 MPR News poll, 53% of those surveyed supported legalization, and only 36% opposed it. This support cuts across age group, location, race and gender.
Furthermore, voters sent DFLers to majorities in both the House and the Senate and elected a pro-legalization governor by more than 7%. Minnesotans have shown that they want and deserve the freedom to make responsible choices themselves about cannabis.
There are many reasons to support legalization. For one, a responsibly regulated market is safer than an underground one. Unfortunately, cannabis is already available to our youth, and the current market is both illegal and dangerous. Legalization will cut demand in the black market, fund programs to educate youth about the full health effects of cannabis, and put controls in place that will determine quality, safety and potency.
Another reason I support a well-regulated legal market is to increase accessibility and affordability for those with chronic health conditions, especially for our veterans. In 2014, the Legislature overwhelmingly approved a medical marijuana program, acknowledging the benefits of cannabis for those with chronic pain, PTSD, autism, seizures and more.
Legalization will make it cheaper and less arduous to access a drug that helps Minnesotans cope with their pain without resorting to opioids. Veterans will be especially helped, as they often cannot afford the medical program and cannot legally receive it from the VA. From a health and science perspective, prohibition does more harm than good.
Even though cannabis was decriminalized in 1976, it is still illegal to possess and has been shown to disproportionately impact Black Minnesotans. According to the ACLU, Black people are 5.4 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people, and are nearly five times more likely to be charged with a crime.
Our bill expunges those convictions from everyone’s records and begins to repair the harms done by criminalization. The bill also includes specific funding that law enforcement asked for to train officers and adapt to the effects of legalization.
On the Agriculture Committee, which I am vice chair of in the House, we discussed how legalization affects agriculture — including our current market for hemp and hemp products, setting food safety standards, and setting standards for growing cannabis plants. The bill includes a comprehensive plan to ensure cannabis is safely grown here in Minnesota.
We heard how legalization will open agricultural opportunities, especially for small and mid-size farms. I am excited about this as a potential new revenue source to help farmers diversify their crops and funding streams.
Throughout this process, I have learned more about the legacy of criminalization and the impacts — both good and bad — of legalization. After all the discussion, questions and lively debate, I voted for legalization because our current system has done much more harm than good, because it will help expand our agricultural communities, and because I believe Minnesota is ready.