August reminds us of the only nuclear war ever fought. Starting with the bombing of Hiroshima, followed by the bombing of Nagasaki, in August of 1945, we were introduced to that new form of war — one that seemed to be fundamentally different from the destructions of conventional weapons. And in truth, although the fire bombings used prior to those uses were horrific, the speed of destruction was a greater change than any we had experience with.


Bruce Morlan limits his game playing to board games these days.

