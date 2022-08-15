August reminds us of the only nuclear war ever fought. Starting with the bombing of Hiroshima, followed by the bombing of Nagasaki, in August of 1945, we were introduced to that new form of war — one that seemed to be fundamentally different from the destructions of conventional weapons. And in truth, although the fire bombings used prior to those uses were horrific, the speed of destruction was a greater change than any we had experience with.
Over the next two decades, we evolved from the view of war as the continuation of politics by other means (Carl von Clauswitz) to a new understanding, which is that war (nuclear) is a mutual suicide pact. By the 1960s we were planning for what would be a true apocalyptic war — one that would result in the end of civilization as we knew it.
Albert Einstein is often quoted as saying that he did not know how World War III would be fought, but that World War IV would be fought with sticks and stones.
The Art of War was reduced to a simple Mutual Assured Destruction pact (MAD). Neither side could reliably plan to win a nuclear exchange, in part because it would result in the mutual destruction of both.
Enter global climate models and new insights. While I was a staff analyst at Strategic Air Command in the early 1980s, I was studying and explaining a new concept, "nuclear winter." Nuclear winter was the idea that even in a limited nuclear war, with a few hundred weapons, we could alter the climate for enough years to effectively sterilize the thin biosphere we inhabit.
This sterilization was by a different mechanism than usually envisioned for the war itself — that vision focused on blast, heat, radiation — while nuclear winter focused on darkness, the end of photosynthesis and a stunning and rapid cooling due to the screen of materials tossed into the upper atmosphere. A BBC documentary on this, aired in 1984, suggested that the temperature would drop precipitously and not come close to recovering until well after most, if not all, crops had failed, all surface animals had frozen and the nuclear winter would have taken its toll.
One of the concerns that we had to address was how this revised view might change the game theory of Mutual Assured Destruction. The basic assumption in MAD was that both sides agreed that destruction was assured, and that both sides (rationally) wanted to avoid that shared outcome.
Ironically, one response was a series of treaties designed to reduce the number of weapons to a "safer" level. But the definition of safer was open to debate, and any asymmetry could prove very destabilizing. If one side thought the critical threshold was much different than the other side, they would have the ability to threaten and control conflict without firing a shot.
We have seen how asymmetry plays out many times in Hollywood movies. The good guy — usually the defending homeowner — is holding a gun on the evil, but unarmed, intruder. The intruder's response is to walk calmly toward the homeowner while soothingly saying there is no need to shoot.
The end is predictable, especially to those of us watching from a comfy theater seat. In that scenario the intruder moves suddenly and decisively to disarm the homeowner, whose hesitation is in part driven by a deep denial that this situation is even happening and a desire to avoid killing the intruder. The asymmetry in how the two participants are thinking through the situation results in an imbalance of power that is not corrected by the imbalance in the weapons deployed.
This sort of game theory thinking is now being revisited as we watch the war in the Ukraine unfold. And the West —as the rational heavily armed householder — is confronted by that smooth-talking and threatening intruder — Vladimir Putin — as he moves to get his way knowing that the West fears the greater confrontation.
Bruce Morlan limits his game playing to board games these days.
