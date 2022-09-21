A recent letter to the editor asked us to consider the value of our public schools. This is a topic worth our attention.
Unfortunately, forces are afoot across America to undermine public confidence in its public schools.
They use rhetoric to delegitimize our public schools, employing pejorative terms such as "government schools," in place of "public schools" to describe them. They engage in book banning, harassing teachers in person and through social media, accusing them of turning children into pedophiles and other crazy things.
This must stop. As the famous American philosopher, Barney Fife, said, we must "nip this in the bud."
It is also worth considering who benefits from a broken public school system. Who benefits when citizens no longer have the skills to critique and analyze what they read and hear? Who benefits when citizens no longer have the resources to hold the powerful to account?
I believe the value of public schools is self-evident. Our public school system is the foundation of democracy. Of all the levels of education I have experienced, I have concluded that my public K-12 education was the most valuable, as it laid the foundation for all that followed.
Public education needs no defense. It does need public support. This is why I will vote yes on the Faribault Public Schools ballot questions to renew the current operating levy (no tax increase); support the capital levy to purchase and maintain instructional software and hardware; and increase general educational revenue to maintain reasonable class size and minimize cuts to the classroom.
The public schools belong to all of us. Our children need us to step up. Get involved and become informed. Remember: the way the public schools go, is the way the community will go. You can access more information at faribault.k12.mn.us.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.