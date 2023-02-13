Drug expiration dates have been debated for decades and have left many people scratching their heads. How can distilled water and isopropyl alcohol have expiration dates? What about the expiration dates on prescriptions? We must look closely at how expiration dates are determined and what they mean.

Scott Cody is a registered pharmacist with a passion for alternative or non-traditional pharmacy. He can be reached at 507-456-7843 or wscody@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook at scott.cody.12382.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments