Drug expiration dates have been debated for decades and have left many people scratching their heads. How can distilled water and isopropyl alcohol have expiration dates? What about the expiration dates on prescriptions? We must look closely at how expiration dates are determined and what they mean.
Stability testing is the process used to determine a drug's expiration date. Testing involves storing the drug at various temperatures, humidity levels, and light conditions to see how it reacts over time. But, as it turns out, the expiration date on a drug label differs from the point at which the medication becomes unsafe or loses its effectiveness.
A recent study found that 90% of more than 100 prescription and over-the-counter drugs were still good to use even 15 years after their expiration date. Medical authorities agree that expired medicine is generally safe to take, even if it expired years ago. There are a few exceptions, like tetracycline, but the research on this is controversial.
The truth is the effectiveness of a drug may decrease over time. Still, much of the original potency remains even after the expiration date. Except for nitroglycerin, insulin, and liquid antibiotics, most medications are as long-lasting as the ones tested by the military. Storing medicines in a cool place, like a refrigerator, can help extend their shelf life.
So, why do drug labels include expiration dates in the first place? The term "expiration date" is somewhat of a misnomer. The dates on drug labels are the point up to which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and pharmaceutical companies guarantee their effectiveness, typically for two or three years. But that doesn't mean they become ineffective immediately after they "expire."
Sometimes the expiration date is based on the container rather than the drug itself. Consider an injectable drug stored in a plastic vial. Plastic vials can break down over time, which might change the injectable's sterility. The rubber top can also shrink and become hard. This change could also affect the product inside. Plastic bottles are generally inferior to glass in protecting product stability for many years. However, plastics are adequate for the duration covered by the drug’s expiration date.
That raises a big question: If some drugs remain effective well beyond the date on their labels, why hasn't there been a push to extend their expiration dates? The FDA has long known that the shelf life of some drugs can be extended, sometimes by years.
The federal government has saved a fortune by doing so. They have stockpiled medication, antidotes and vaccines in secure locations in case of a large-scale emergency. Though the government requires pharmacies to throw away expired drugs, it doesn't always follow these instructions. Instead, for more than 30 years, the government has pulled some medicines from their stash and tested their quality.
After a drug is on the market, the required testing procedure is to run tests to ensure it continues to be effective up to its labeled expiration date. Since they're not required to check beyond it, most don't, mainly because regulations make it expensive and time-consuming for manufacturers to extend expiration dates.
It is also costly to throw away perfectly good drugs because of a somewhat arbitrary "expiration date."
Pharmacists and researchers say there’s no economic “win” for drug companies to test and extend expiration dates further. Companies ring up more sales when medications hit the "expiration" date. Hospitals, retail pharmacies and consumers must toss these drugs despite retaining safety and effectiveness.
If you are taking a drug that is essential for your health, you would want to be sure the medicine is at full potency. If the drug had expired four years ago, I wouldn't use it. I also wouldn't use a drug if it shows obvious signs of decay such as discoloration, an unusual smell, or the tablet has become powdery or fragile.
The next time you face the drug expiration date dilemma, consider what you've learned here. Suppose the expiration date passed a few years ago, and your drug must be absolutely 100% effective. In that case, consider buying a new bottle. And if you have any questions about the safety or effectiveness of any drug, ask your pharmacist.