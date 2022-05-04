Most business days in Rice County, we have people held in jail who appear late morning for a bail calendar. The court sets terms and conditions of release, after lawyers for the state and the defendant get a chance to argue what conditions best protect public safety, the safety of any victims, and the right of a defendant to litigate the case and argue their defense.
Minnesota enshrines the right to bail in its Constitution. Article I Section 7 of the Minnesota Constitution says: “All persons before conviction shall be bailable by sufficient sureties, except for capital offenses when the proof is evident or the presumption great.” The last phrase is generally considered inoperative since Minnesota eliminated the death penalty in the early years of the 20th Century.
In Minnesota courts, everyone charged with a crime has a right to bail. The federal and state constitutions prohibit excessive bail. The court must consider the severity of the offense and the likelihood of the defendant to return for trial and future court hearings.
Depending on the amount, the defendant may post cash bail if that is within their means, or hire a bail bondsman to post a bond on their behalf. If the person absconds, the cash or bond may be forfeited to the state. A bonding company may then seek the person out and return them to the court using bounty hunters in order to recover some or all of the forfeited bail.
A person posting a bond may be required to pay a fee of 10% of the bond, and pledge security, a home or other assets, to secure the interest of the bonding company if the bond is forfeited.
A person who posts cash bail may upon conviction have the cash returned to them, less any fines or fees owed to the court. If the person is acquitted or the case dismissed, the full amount of the cash bail would be refunded to the defendant. If a bond has been posted, the bonding company is released from its obligation and any fees paid to the bonding company are kept by the bonding company and not refunded to the person posting the bond.
In misdemeanor cases, if a person is being held and cannot or chooses not to post a bond, they have a right to demand a speedy trial. For a misdemeanor this means the trial must be held within 10 days for a person held in jail.
A person held on a gross misdemeanor or felony charges also has a right to demand a speedy trial, but in that case the trial must be held within 120 days in most circumstances. Failure to be able to schedule the trial within 120 after a demand and after a plea of not guilty does not mean the case will be dismissed, but it may mean the court will need to reconsider the terms and conditions of release and find non-monetary conditions to impose on release.
The primary purpose of bail is not to punish the defendant, but rather to ensure public safety, and to ensure the person accused will return for court as required. Failure to do so may require the court to impose a higher bail when the person comes back to court, but the court is required by the federal and state constitutions to set a bail which is reasonable under the circumstances.