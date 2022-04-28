I retired again a year ago but still wanted to continue to serve others in some capacity. I knew it would be fun to work with students and staff and do so without the challenges and responsibilities of a principal. There would be no meetings to prepare, evaluations, budgets and more to do!
COVID-19 really intensified the shortage of substitute teachers and school principals. Most of the retired educators I knew stopped subbing with the challenges COVID-19 brought to all schools.
I wanted to help a school and selected the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield to serve as a sub. I also thought with spending winters in Scottsdale, I could be on the sub list in the Diocese of Phoenix.
Having served as a principal for 35 years, I understand the need for process. The process to become a substitute teacher in Arizona was interesting and challenging.
At Holy Angels, it was easy. After taking a drug test, Virtus review and background check, I was subbing once a week.
In Arizona, it has been process, process and more process. I started with two Zoom interviews with multiple members of the staff. Next, I was asked to provide the names of six references and to send in all my credentials including my high school transcript and a copy of my Minnesota teaching license. Next, I had to take a drug test.
I also had to be fingerprinted for the first time in my life. The cost to get fingerprinted was $85. During that portion of the process, I had to drive to a nearby grocery store and get a cashier’s check for $67 to send my fingerprints into the state.
Then, I had a phone interview with the superintendent. Now, I thought I was ready to sub. But I was not.
I was asked if I had a license to sub in Arizona. I said I have had a license in Minnesota for forty-three years and had just renewed it for five more years. This, of course, didn’t matter as I needed a license for Arizona.
I spent the next two weeks working to complete this task. Finally, after 10 weeks, I received an email that I was ready to sub and was on the sub list for Arizona schools.
Donna and I were leaving Arizona in two days to return to Minnesota. On our drive back, I received my first email request to sub. I had to turn this offer down because I was no longer in Arizona.
After arriving home, I received a letter from Arizona stating the quality of my fingerprint test was smudged which meant I would have to return to Arizona to repeat the fingerprinting. It did state there would be no cost to me for the second time.
So, more process when I return to Arizona next January. Hopefully, I will sub in Arizona in 2023.
I have worked as a sub at the Academy of Holy Angels for 15 days. It amazes me each time I am there how kind the students are in thanking me for coming into their school. I get a coupon for a free school lunch which is a nice and classy perk from the school too. It is a joy to be with the students and to help Holy Angels School as much as I can.
To all the wonderful subs out there, thanks for all you do to help sustain the teaching and learning process of our students. Schools, staff and students need us.