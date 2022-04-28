I retired again a year ago but still wanted to continue to serve others in some capacity. I knew it would be fun to work with students and staff and do so without the challenges and responsibilities of a principal. There would be no meetings to prepare, evaluations, budgets and more to do!

COVID-19 really intensified the shortage of substitute teachers and school principals. Most of the retired educators I knew stopped subbing with the challenges COVID-19 brought to all schools.

I wanted to help a school and selected the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield to serve as a sub. I also thought with spending winters in Scottsdale, I could be on the sub list in the Diocese of Phoenix.

Having served as a principal for 35 years, I understand the need for process. The process to become a substitute teacher in Arizona was interesting and challenging.

At Holy Angels, it was easy. After taking a drug test, Virtus review and background check, I was subbing once a week.

In Arizona, it has been process, process and more process. I started with two Zoom interviews with multiple members of the staff. Next, I was asked to provide the names of six references and to send in all my credentials including my high school transcript and a copy of my Minnesota teaching license. Next, I had to take a drug test.

I also had to be fingerprinted for the first time in my life. The cost to get fingerprinted was $85. During that portion of the process, I had to drive to a nearby grocery store and get a cashier’s check for $67 to send my fingerprints into the state.

Then, I had a phone interview with the superintendent. Now, I thought I was ready to sub. But I was not.

I was asked if I had a license to sub in Arizona. I said I have had a license in Minnesota for forty-three years and had just renewed it for five more years. This, of course, didn’t matter as I needed a license for Arizona.

I spent the next two weeks working to complete this task. Finally, after 10 weeks, I received an email that I was ready to sub and was on the sub list for Arizona schools.

Donna and I were leaving Arizona in two days to return to Minnesota. On our drive back, I received my first email request to sub. I had to turn this offer down because I was no longer in Arizona.

After arriving home, I received a letter from Arizona stating the quality of my fingerprint test was smudged which meant I would have to return to Arizona to repeat the fingerprinting. It did state there would be no cost to me for the second time.

So, more process when I return to Arizona next January. Hopefully, I will sub in Arizona in 2023.

I have worked as a sub at the Academy of Holy Angels for 15 days. It amazes me each time I am there how kind the students are in thanking me for coming into their school. I get a coupon for a free school lunch which is a nice and classy perk from the school too. It is a joy to be with the students and to help Holy Angels School as much as I can.

To all the wonderful subs out there, thanks for all you do to help sustain the teaching and learning process of our students. Schools, staff and students need us.


Chuck Briscoe most recently served as president/principal of Bethlehem Academy in Faribault.

