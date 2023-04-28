This year’s Minnesota legislative session is winding down. With less than a month remaining, DFL lawmakers are checking off legislation that delivers on their campaign promises to constituents.
DFL candidates across the state campaigned on targeted tax cuts to middle class Minnesotans. Check.
They promised to make health care, housing and child care more affordable for working Minnesotans. Check.
And, DFL candidates vowed to adequately fund public education so there can be less reliance on local property taxes for education funding. Check.
This DFL-majority Legislature is getting even more done than promised in their campaigns, however. As of this writing, an alphabet of omnibus finance bills dealing with everything from agriculture to transportation have passed out of the House to the Senate. And the Senate has passed an equally impressive number of omnibus bills to the House for consideration. (For those who’ve forgotten what an omnibus bill is, it’s one that is made up of numerous smaller bills on the same general topic.)
After two years of divided government in which little got done, DFL lawmakers are working at breakneck speed to make up for lost time. Many benefits are in store for Minnesota families, farmers, seniors, small businesses, communities and school districts.
Of special note are the DFL tax cuts. If your annual income is less than $78,000 per year for singles or $100,00 for couples, the DFL Legislature has exempted every penny of your Social Security from Minnesota income tax. Likewise, those making less than $75,000 (singles) or $150,000 (couples) will get tax rebates. And families will appreciate that Minnesota child tax credits are being doubled by our DFL lawmakers.
Some of the other initiatives that will be enhanced by new funding and policy changes are:
• Massive funding for education.
• Early Learning scholarships that enable greater numbers of young children to participate in early childhood education programs.
• Expanded child care options, additional funding for eligible families to help pay for child care, and continued reimbursements to child care providers that will enable them to sustain operation.
• Homeless prevention, aid for first-time homebuyers and rental assistance.
• Workforce development and wage increases for long-term care workers and personal care assistants.
• Worker safety for warehouse and oil refinery workers.
Republican lawmakers are trying to discredit DFL legislation because they want to direct outsized benefits to their wealthy constituents via across-the-board tax cuts.
The DFL is working for families, workers and farmers. Keep at it, DFL lawmakers.
Carolyn Treadway is part of the Senate District 19 Democrats.