Many of us have found ourselves, a daughter or a girlfriend facing an unexpected pregnancy. Few of us at that moment think of the court decisions, political movements or constitutional directives that govern whether we carry the child to full term or require access to abortion.
The issue is so deeply rooted in our psyche due to our values training and life circumstances that judging the actions of others, needs to be carefully weighed.
The 1973 decision to legalize abortion in Roe v. Wade, was overturned by the United States Supreme Court on June 24, setting up the next phase of the legal fight over abortion access. In that 49-year time frame, the 1995 Minnesota State Supreme Court handed down the Doe v. Gomez decision that “guarantees a woman’s right to access abortion” in Minnesota.
How does the relationship between the United States Supreme Court and our Minnesota State Supreme Court practically function?
Power sharing between the federal and state levels of government is outlined by the U.S. Constitution’s 10ths Amendment, which states that “the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” With the overturn of the Roe decision, Doe v. Gomez became the ruling legal architecture for abortion access in the state of Minnesota.
Post-Roe, states have been redesigning their legal structure to guarantee, expand or restrict abortion access.
On Jan. 31, Gov. Tim Walz signed The Protect Reproductive Options Act. In addition to abortion access being codified, it established reproductive freedom rights in Minnesota. Legitimate concerns, such as requiring abortions being performed by licensed persons and in licensed facilities, were defeated by DFL party-line vote after party-line vote.
Despite the passage of the PRO Act, there remains disagreement about whether any limits can be placed on abortion in Minnesota. However, the Washington Times reported on Jan. 21, 2022, “The United States, China, and North Korea are among only six countries that allow abortion on demand throughout the entirety of pregnancy.” The article cited a study released at the time by the Family Research Council, an evangelical Christian advocacy group.
Nothing will ever completely stop abortions from being performed. The demand will only be curtailed by continuous education and awareness of the lives impacted by the procedure. The posting of ultrasound pictures of babies in utero on social media has evidenced and heightened the beginning of life processes since Roe v Wade was passed in 1973.
Locally, the Northfield Women’s Center and Pregnancy Options in Faribault walk with mothers, fathers and families through the choices they make on this sometimes complicated issue. Annually, these “safe havens” provide practical and spiritual support to over 750 people who reach out for help at this critical juncture of their lives.
With generosity of heart and a sound foundation of faith, balanced with the reality of Minnesota law, these privately funded resources give meaning to the phrase “the Bible on one hand and the Constitution on the other.”
Janalee Cooper lives in Bridgewater Township and is a member of the Southern MN Republican Voices.