Marisa Winget

4-H has been an incredibly important part of my life. I joined when I was in second grade and I'm coming up on my 10th year as a Rice County 4-H member.

Marisa Winget is a 4-H member of the Wheatland Wheaties 4-H Club. For more information about 4-H, visit https://extension.umn.edu/4-h/about-4-h or contact your local Extension office.

