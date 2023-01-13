I realize, looking around my house, that outdoor art is an important part of my environment. Fish, deer, rabbits, pine martins, wolves, ducks, swans, and remote farmsteads all grace my walls. I change the art based on the seasons and so snow and the breath of chill clouding the air, are currently on display.
I’m no expert, and I know some arts people look down on this sort of artwork, but I gave up on that elitist baloney years ago. I figured I had a choice. I could buy a fake Matisse and hang it somewhere, or I could buy a landscape made by a Minnesota neighbor and reflecting the world I live in and love.
For three years in college my work study job was running the slide machine for art history classes, especially nineteenth and twentieth century, and renaissance and baroque periods. So I learned something about art just listening. The instructor was a small Austrian guy that was very funny and highly opinionated. I didn’t find him particularly friendly, and after meeting him four days a week to get the slides for class and then returning them from the projection room after class, he still had no idea who I was. When I met with him in his office he was clearly unable to place me.
He said that the image was only and excuse to use color. His own work reflected that. I doubt many outdoor artists would agree.
Outdoor art naturally divides itself into two categories, stamp art and all the rest. In an attempt to create revenue, some states require the purchase of stamps. In Minnesota there are trout stamps, duck stamps, and a walleye stamp. The stamps are sold when license is purchased.
The stamps are selected in contests that pit artists against each other in competition. Stamp art predominantly pictures the species the license is being sold for. This produces a sort of hyper realism.
The duck, for example on the duck stamp must look exactly like the real thing down to the smallest detail. The habitat the duck is populating must also be perfect. This limits any kind of leeway for the artist. Twenty years ago getting selected for a state or federal stamp was very lucrative for the artist.
These days not so much. With the advent of computerized licenses the stamps have become unnecessary and one can just get a stamp endorsement and not a physical stamp, although you can request to have a physical stamp sent to you. Many people chose not to do so, and stamp art is in decline.
In the second category “all the rest” are artists painting landscapes, doing illustrations for magazines and books, and otherwise trying to sell their work. The images are frequently of hunting scenes. Hunters in a duck blind or walking a hillside.
These scenes are a sort of narrative, they tell a story, and they offer more variety for the artists than stamp art. Most images are realistic, but some employ a more expressionistic approach. The best evoke feelings in the viewer. That’s what all art does.
Some of my favorite images are landscapes. I like them because of the feelings they evoke: dark and brooding or just mysterious and light.
I’m fortunate to know many of these artists. As I sit here writing this I’m looking at a watercolor of me done by one of my friends. I’m standing in the Missouri river, I’m holding a good sized rainbow trout, fly rod under one arm, cigar in my mouth, long hair down to my shoulders, and I’m instantly transported back to that day, many summers ago. My heart fills with gratitude and isn’t that what art should call up in all of us?