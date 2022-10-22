‘Tis the season to be spooky and while people are busy decorating their homes and yards with skeletons, witches, ghosts and goblins, the most iconic decoration of all is the pumpkin that is carved into the beloved jack-o’-lantern. But what do you really know about Jack, or the pumpkin for that matter, and how did it become the most beloved Halloween decoration?
Vegetable carving originated in Ireland. Before they immigrated to America, the Irish used to carve turnips and potatoes. But once here in America they started to use pumpkins because they were so much easier to carve.
The tradition of the jack-o’-lantern stemmed from an old Irish legend about a man named Stingy Jack who was an unpleasant little man and loved playing tricks on people.
So, how much do you really know about the pumpkin we all lovingly call Jack at this time of year? Here are a few facts:
• The word pumpkin originates from ‘peopon’ which in Greek means large melon. It evolved to ‘pompon’ in French and ‘pumpion’ in Britain and the Americans later changed it to ‘pumpkin’.
• With that many names it should be noted that there are 45 different varieties of pumpkins ranging from yellow, green, orange, and red and sizes from the tiniest called jack-be-little to the very large 2-ton varieties called Atlantic giant.
• Technically a fruit because it has seeds, the pumpkin is a winter squash in the family of Curcurbitaceae which includes cucumbers and melons. Every single part of the pumpkin is edible, including the skin, leaves, flowers, pulp, seeds and stems and are 92% water. They are also an excellent source of potassium, vitamin A, and beta-carotene which is the powerful antioxidant that gives orange vegetables and fruits their color.
So, enough of all the historical scientific botanical jibber-jabber about pumpkins. Here are some fun facts that I like to call useless trivia:
• People used to believe that pumpkins had the ability to remove freckles and cure snake bites
• Each pumpkin produces roughly 500 seeds, which can be roasted and eaten
• Cinderella popularized pumpkins when her Fairy Godmother turned a pumpkin into a carriage to take her to meet her Prince Charming (my prince showed up driving a Jeep with wood-paneling sides)
• Pumpkins grow everywhere but Antarctica
• The first pumpkin pies were not round with a bottom crust served with copious amounts of Cool Whip, but rather served as a cooked hollowed out pumpkin with the skin being the ‘crust’ of the pie, and no whipped topping.
• And I hate to burst your bubble, but canned pumpkin isn’t pumpkin at all. It turns out that the ‘pumpkin’ puree sold in a can you purchase to make your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie is made of Dickinson squash, a relative of butternut and acorn squash.
• While we celebrate our beloved Jack on Oct. 31, we should also fittingly celebrate National Pumpkin Day on Oct. 26 — a holiday designed to give thanks to this popular squash.
Jayne Spooner is a University of Minnesota Master Gardener in Rice County. She lives in Faribault and loves sharing her garden-related thoughts.
