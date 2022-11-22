Like many, I’ve been taking extra time during this month of gratitude to reflect on all that I have and how grateful I am, both in my personal life and within my work life. Let’s focus on my gratitude for the 4-H program and all that comes with it.
First, thank you to our county commissioners who support Extension. Over time, they have found value in supporting the various programs that Extension offers to our Rice County residents, including 4-H youth development. Because they continue to believe in and support our program, they are willing to invest in our staff that offer programming.
Thank you parents and family members. For many households, youth participation in activities often happens because of what the parents support. We are thankful for the parents and family members who believe in the 4-H program.
This might be because they were once a 4-H member and know the positive outcomes they received. Or perhaps, they are a first generation 4-H family looking for that positive experience and willing to give 4-H a try. Really, without these guardians, it would be challenging to find our 4-H members who make up our program.
For our volunteers, we are grateful. These caring adults who put forth their time and energy toward our youth are highly valued in our program. Many are parents but we also have many grandparents, alumni and others who give to us. Truly, the program would not be what it is without our volunteers.
Financial supporters come to us in many ways. We are thankful for those who donate money and items because of intentional asks, companies who have funds to share, memorials from loved ones, food and malt stand customers, auction buyers, donate as you see a need, etc. Everyone makes a difference!
Partners play a large role in our success as well. Some of the partners we have include those who offer programming and allow 4-H to join them, some help us advertise and share the good word of 4-H while others help to provide an environment where our youth can showcase their skills and knowledge.
Last but not least, I am thankful for all of the 4-H members I have had the opportunity to work with over the years. Many think this organization is for the youth, which it is. But I also believe that as adults, we learn just as much if not more sometimes. The 4-Hers I’ve worked with over the years have definitely benefited me as an individual and a professional.
As we often hear, it takes a village to raise a child. The same goes for 4-H. I would like to say thank you to all of our villagers who continue to work with and support our younger generations as we help them prepare for the future.
