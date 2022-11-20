The Nov. 8 election is in the books, and Minnesota’s government will look quite a bit different next year.
I want to begin by thanking everyone in the new Senate District 22, which includes portions of Blue Earth, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Rice, and Watonwan counties, for selecting me to serve you in the Minnesota Senate. It is the honor of a lifetime, and I have the deepest gratitude to have earned your trust once again.
My mission remains the same as it has been since my first day in office: to do what’s best for you, my constituents.
You may not always agree with my stances. And that’s ok. When you represent 90,000 people, it is unavoidable that you will make some folks happy and some folks unhappy. But I’ll always be happy to explain my thinking and listen to opposing views.
No matter what side of the aisle you're on, I am happy to chat about what’s on your mind. In fact, hearing your feedback is the only way I can do my job to the best of my ability. I need your ideas, suggestions, criticisms, and support. Please continue to contact me regularly, and together we will be able to get things done.
Change of Senate majority
Republicans have controlled the Minnesota Senate since 2017. During that time, we passed a landmark mental health bill, support for police officers, funding for K-12 schools, tax breaks for workers, and much more. We have also stopped a lot of bad ideas offered by Gov. Tim Walz and House Democrats, like significant increases to the state’s gas tax. I am proud of our record.
When the new session begins in January, Democrats will take over control of the Senate. They now have majorities both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature and the governor’s office.
My priorities will continue to be based on the feedback I have received from you.
From the conversations I have been having over the last several months, those priorities will include using the surplus to provide permanent tax relief for middle-class and low-income Minnesotans struggling with soaring inflation; safe streets; strong education; support and treatment for mental health; affordable housing; and more.
I have spent the last six years building strong relationships with my colleagues across the aisle, including the new DFL Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic. Because of those relationships, I am optimistic we can find common ground.
But I will also hold Democrats accountable when they put forward ideas that will move our state in the wrong direction. There will be times we disagree and times when we agree.
I expect a healthy give and take, but with every bill, I will ask myself the same question: is this a good thing for the people I represent?