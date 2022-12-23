...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still
expected to increase across the area this morning along with
dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45
mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and
drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight
hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded
with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please
avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard condition and dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Todd, Stearns and Wright Counties.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this
evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing and drifting snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Venturing outdoors for winter recreation can be an exhilarating, if chilly, experience. There are many ways to get outdoors during the winter, including downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing and fat biking. In addition to exercise, these activities can relieve stress and provide a welcome change to time spent indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While these activities can be fun, the nature of the outdoor environment in winter adds extra challenge and danger to be wary of.
Colder temperatures pose an obvious threat, and wind plays an even bigger role in causing convective heat loss. The ice and snow make travel to and from recreation spots more dangerous, and they make orthopedic injuries more likely during recreational activities.
Avalanche is a major risk if you are heading out West to the mountains. People may lose their life due to poor preparation and choices.
The sun in winter is dangerous in different ways than in the summer. You still can get a sunburn in winter. Ultraviolet keratitis from the reflection off the snow, called snow blindness, also can be an issue.
Before you go out, here are some things to consider to ensure a safe and fun venture:
• Study your map and familiarize yourself with the area you are exploring. Don't rely on GPS. Some people say GPS often stands for "gets people stuck."
• Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return. Also, tell them if your plans change.
• Check the weather forecast and dress accordingly.
• Wear a mask and practice social distancing if you plan to participate in outdoor activities around others.
Don't forget these 10 essentials to carry with you when out on the trail or the ice:
1. Compass or navigation equipment
2. Fire-starting equipment
3. Signaling devices, such as flares or a whistle
4. Small snack
5. Knife or multitool
6. Headlamp
7. Sun protection, including sunscreen and sunglasses
8. Insulation, including extra gloves or layers
9. Adequate water and purification equipment
10. Emergency shelter, such as a bivy sack or jumbo trash bag
Also, bring a small first-aid kit. In case you or another person are injured, a kit loaded with supplies can protect an open wound and prevent infection.
In general, these rules apply through all seasons, but they are perhaps even more important in the winter. The farther from civilization you plan to go and the colder it is, the more prepared you need to be.
But don't be too complacent.
Getting stuck just outside town can be just as cold and difficult as getting stuck in remote Alaska if you aren't prepared.
With a little preparation, you can safely enjoy the outdoors in the winter or, really, any time of year.
Brian Wariboko is a doctor of family medicine at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Faribault.