Venturing outdoors for winter recreation can be an exhilarating, if chilly, experience. There are many ways to get outdoors during the winter, including downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing and fat biking. In addition to exercise, these activities can relieve stress and provide a welcome change to time spent indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Wariboko is a doctor of family medicine at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Faribault.

