The 2023 legislative session is underway, and things are starting to pick up in St. Paul. It’s great to be back to work, representing the amazing people, families, and communities of House District 19A.
For some of you, I have been your state representative since 2014, for others, this will be my first term serving you and your family because of redistricting. I look forward to meeting many of you over the coming weeks.
This year, I plan to work hard on returning the state’s historic $17.5 billion budget surplus back to you, the hardworking taxpayers of Minnesota. As all of us struggle with rising costs and soaring inflation, it is important that we do what we can to help mitigate their impacts on family budgets.
On Monday, we got started on this important work by unanimously approving legislation that allows Minnesotans to take advantage of numerous tax provisions already approved at the federal level. This “tax conformity” bill was needed in Minnesota to ease filing compliance burdens and to help Minnesotans that were hardest hit from pandemic shutdowns — especially those in the restaurant, hospitality and entertainment industries.
Passing this bill on a vote of 132-0 was a great way to get started and proves that we can get good things done for Minnesota when we work together.
Unfortunately, the Democrat majority in the House seems to be pursuing a different path — focusing on divisive issues that will alienate millions of Minnesotans instead of bringing people together.
No issue better demonstrates this than the Democrats’ abortion bill. Introduced as House File 1 — demonstrating that it is their top priority this year — the bill being pursued by Democrats is considered extreme among pro-life individuals and even among those who would consider themselves pro-choice.
When talking about the emotional issue of abortion, reasonable people on both sides of this issue understand that certain safeguards like facility licensing and term limits on abortion, especially when babies can feel pain, should be implemented to protect women and the unborn.
Democrats are completely blowing through any reasonable or compromise language and pushing ahead with full-on, unfettered abortion access all the way up until the moment of birth. Also concerning, the bill would not require parental notification if minors obtain an abortion.
This sort of uncompromising legislation is extremely concerning and does not align with the values of Minnesotans. If this bill becomes law, Minnesota will be an island of unlimited abortion access with almost zero regulations akin to the policies found in North Korea and China.
This is unacceptable and extreme.
As a pro-life legislator, I will do what I can to stop this bill and I encourage you to respectfully reach out to my colleagues in the House and encourage them to vote against this bill. As always, please be respectful.