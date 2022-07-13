In Faribault there are about 8,000 properties, from houses and townhomes, to apartments. There are businesses of every shape and size, locally owned and franchises. There are people that manicure their lawn with a scissors and the ones who only cut it when they have to.
In every one of these situations, it becomes a matter of pride in your property and pride in your community. Every day, each one of us has a choice to decide the level at which we want our town to be.
Over the years, I’ve heard people talk about how beautiful this part of town is, or how great the historic downtown looks, or what a dump that neighborhood has become. We are all part of the problem and all part of the answer. What image do you want to portray to your community, your neighbors, your friends and our visitors?
We each have the option to pick up the trash that falls out of our garbage can, or out of the vehicle door. We have the option to keep our yards looking in a clean, organized manor. Maybe offer a hand to the neighbor that can’t do it anymore or ask someone to pick up some litter they dropped. We are the community, and we need to be part of being the beauty.
Unfortunately, there are also people that don’t want to be a part of the beauty. They choose to park wherever they please, let the garbage pile up around the houses, walk past ugliness in their yard, or refuse to fix broken things on their buildings.
This is where the city must step in. Regulations and ordinances for nuisances and buildings are meant to keep the city to a minimum of an orderly fashion and not be offensive or a detriment to the surrounding properties.
Many of these are also for life and safety issues.If you call 911 to come to your house, is it clear how they get to you? Is the front door blocked? Is the yard unsafe for people coming to your rescue in the evening or early morning?
The ordinances range in size and value from how tall your grass can be, you may only park on solid surface areas, and the color, style and structure of your shed must coordinate with your main structure.
They limit the size of the garage you may build, and the size and number of outbuildings on your property.
They require trimming your trees along the boulevard, shoveling the snow on the sidewalk or in front of the fire hydrant.
Other ordinances regulate raising backyard chickens, the size of your garbage cans, how many adult pets you can have, don’t feed stray cats.
Sometimes people make changes to things they own without knowing the ramifications that there will be with other things they own. We won’t all agree with these items that are put in place, but at some time, someone probably pushed the limits, or we adopted some from other communities as general guidelines to keep a clean community.
There have been multiple citizen groups over the years that have spoken for and against some of these items. Some have been changed, added, or removed due to these actions, and probably will be for the remainder of time as we know it. They are not targeted at any one person, although it may catch one person off guard.
As the warm weather is upon us, please be mindful of how the things look around you. Maybe make a conscious effort everyday to pick up one stray piece of garbage or ask a friend not to litter. We are all in this together, let us give a hand to our neighbors and help keep the city clean.
Thank you for helping keep Faribault beautiful.