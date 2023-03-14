Pursell Official Head Shot.jpg

At the state Capitol, the bills that generate the most media attention are often the most controversial, or those with the loudest voices for or against. In the 10 weeks that I have been in the Legislature, I’ve focused my time working on issues that directly impact our district, and I want to take a moment to discuss a few bills I’ve been working on to help support rural communities and small farmers.

Kristi Pursell is the state representative for District 58A. Reach her office at 651-296-0171 or rep.kristi.pursell@house.mn.gov.

