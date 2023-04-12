April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an initiative rooted in communities working together to serve children and their families in meaningful, impactful ways that provide families what they need to thrive – in both calm and challenging times.
Each year, Rice County Social Services educates and raises awareness about the detrimental and lifelong impact child abuse has on children and on society. By providing information about best practices, parental capacity is strengthened through protective factors and helps families become more resilient.
Protective factors are conditions or attributes that mitigate or eliminate risk and can increase the health and well-being of children and families. They provide parents with the tools they need to parent effectively even under stress and include knowledge of parenting and of child development, parental resilience, social connections and concrete supports.
A reported 1,820 children died from abuse and neglect in the United States in federal fiscal year 2021, according to the latest national data, and we’ve seen the harms firsthand. Nationally, Child Protective Services investigated or responded to almost 4 million allegations of child maltreatment, and a total 600,000 children were found to be victims of child maltreatment.
Locally, Rice County Child and Family Services staff received 1,326 reports of suspected child maltreatment last year, a significant rise over just a year prior.
That’s why National Child Abuse Prevention Month is critically important. The recognition is more than just raising awareness about the reality of child maltreatment. It’s about taking action to reduce it.
Rice County’s residents can join in this effort by providing our families with the support they need. There are certain issues, such as a family’s neighborhood, income level or other societal factors that can make parenting more challenging.
By reducing these vulnerabilities through strengths-based approaches that truly support families, we can begin to mitigate child maltreatment and improve the outcomes of children, youth and families.
All children deserve to grow up in safe, supportive environments. This National Child Abuse Prevention Month, help make this possible by supporting families and spreading the word about the importance of child abuse prevention.