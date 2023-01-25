We are nearly one month into 2023. Several of us may have already dropped the ball on our New Year's resolutions we were committed to making happen just a few weeks ago. Too often, whether we are a student, parent or community member, the hurdles we face in life can get in the way of accomplishing the goals we set out to achieve.
For some, it seems life’s struggles and challenges never come to an end. You cannot make one big effort to lose weight and then give up on it when it has not happened as quickly as you had hoped for.
Too many times in life just as soon as we read that new book, lose 10 pounds, save some money etc., we forget to maintain the new habits that helped us reach our goal.
While we can wait to get all of our “ducks in a row” before we get started is one strategy, some of the time we end up with a bunch of dead ducks before we actually implement anything.
New Year’s resolutions are great because they give us hope and a sense of purpose for the year ahead. But before you start making too many pledges for 2023, I would ask you to reflect on 2022. If you are not happy with where you are at in life, I recommend taking a hard look in the mirror to see what you must do differently this year to have a better outcome at the conclusion of 2023 than you did at the end of this past year.
Ask yourself these questions about 2022. Your answers may lead you to a smoother road in 2023. Hopefully you will have fewer hills to climb.
1. Did I spend enough time with and value my family and friends?
2. Was I a good friend to those who really needed me?
3. Did I remember to smell the flowers and live in the moment?
4. Did I help and serve others with my time, talent and dollars?
5. Did I remember to have fun and feel joy each day?
Most of the time resolutions and changes will occur throughout the calendar year. Sometimes it takes courage to give up something or to make things right.
To be a great friend, neighbor and family member you need to be persistent and resilient. Some days you are going to take a shot from someone, but you have to be able to reflect at the end of the day and look at the big picture.
If you are fortunate to be part of a family, have a place to call home and food to eat, you should count your blessings. You have heard me say things could be worse and sometimes you must choose to see the bright side with hope in your heart.
I wish you a blessed and peaceful year in 2023. I have seen several miracles in my lifetime, including receiving a pacemaker in 2022. Your dreams will come through if you mix hope and hard work together. Stay awake and be ready to make the changes necessary to accomplish your goals this year.
Chuck Briscoe is former president/principal of Bethlehem Academy in Faribault.