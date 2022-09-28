I don’t remember much about what I was thinking at 17 years old. I didn’t have much to say about politics. I had no idea how to do taxes. And I never understood why adults were warning me not to get older.


Reach Regional Managing Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8579 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments