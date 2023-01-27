tim penny mug 2022

At Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) we are starting off the new year by reflecting on how we have worked to strengthen the fabric of our region over time. In part, we do this by celebrating a handful of our partners through stories in our foundation’s annual Impact Report.

Tim Penny is the president & CEO of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. He can be reached at timp@smifoundation.org or 507-455-3215.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments