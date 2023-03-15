With March being Women’s History Month, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 would like to highlight some progress and concerns for Women Veterans.
Women have served in the U.S. military since the American Revolution, and yet, all too often that service has gone unrecognized and unappreciated. They served in combat, disguised as men during the American Revolutionary War and Civil War. They served on the front lines during both world wars.
Today, women are serving in the military in record numbers, representing more than 20% of recruits, 16% of active-duty military and 10% of veterans.
As the fastest growing subpopulation of the military and veteran community, more women are turning to the Department of Veterans Affairs to address post-service health issues and readjustment challenges. Even though there has been much recent progress, women veterans continue to face significant barriers accessing their earned benefits and still do not receive proper recognition for their service to the nation.
Women veterans die by suicide at almost twice the rate of nonveteran women, and male veterans ages 18-34.
Women often have different health care needs than men across their lifespan, from preventative health to maternity care and reproductive health and beyond. New resources and services for women have been created to meet these unique gender-specific needs.
The U.S. House Veterans’ Affairs Committee created a Congressional Women Veterans Task Force in 2019. The task force has been instrumental in the passage of key legislation pertaining to women veterans’ issues, including the groundbreaking Deborah Sampson Act, a comprehensive measure aimed to expand gender-specific services and develop initiatives to make eligible women Veterans aware of their well-deserved benefits. The law established the VA Office of Women’s Health to oversee women’s health programs as well as counseling and legal services.
Women’s veterans issues were a focus in the 117th Congress, resulting in the passage of key legislation, including:
• The Protecting Moms Who Served Act, which dedicates $15 million to the VA’s maternity care coordination program and calls for a comprehensive study on maternal mortality and severe complications among women veterans.
• The MAMMO Act, which requires the VA to develop a strategic plan for improving breast imaging services for women and implement a pilot program to provide tele-screening mammography services, among other measures.
• The Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas SERVICE Act, which expands eligibility for mammography screenings to veterans who served in certain locations during specified periods, including those who were exposed to toxic substances at such locations, including sites known to have exposure to burn pits.
• A bill was introduced to designate June 12 as Women Veterans Day. It is the anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on June 12, 1948. Prior to then, only women nurses could serve in the regular and reserve forces during peacetime.
It is important to note that 1 in 4 women veterans report having experienced some form of sexual harassment within the Veterans Administration — a troubling problem that requires the full commitment of department leaders to solve.
The VA broadened its End Harassment campaign into Stand Up to Stop Harassment Now! and introduced a virtual bystander intervention training tool in all its facilities to teach staff and providers how to intervene when witnessing inappropriate behaviors. The VA also launched its White Ribbon VA campaign in 2019, designed to eliminate sexual assault and harassment within VA health care settings.
Despite their longstanding service, many women veterans struggle to feel recognized, respected and valued as veterans in civilian life. After all that they have done and continue to do, women veterans deserve the support and respect that they have earned through their service.