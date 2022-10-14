PR1.jpeg

The Straight River roils by at the dam in Owatonna. I see struggles. I see strength. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)

What's your definition of strength? Whom do you consider strong? Have you faced a challenge, or multiple challenges, in life that required strength? While our answers vary, especially on the third question, I expect threads of commonality in responses.

PR2.jpeg

The iris symbolizes hope. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo 2021)
PR3.jpeg

I keep this stone on my office desk. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
PR4.jpeg

This message refers to struggles with mental illness. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)


