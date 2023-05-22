Ask for help.
Most caregivers are reluctantly thrust into their role without preparation because the need for care usually comes with little warning. Caregivers end up operating in a "crisis" mode due to arranging medical care and living arrangements, scheduling care time, providing meals and household chores, and so forth. Because they are so stressed and burdened, they rarely take time to find out what resources are available to help them. Ironically, caregivers often sever ties with family, friends, and support groups about this time just when help from these people is most needed.
As a caregiver you must ask for help. The stress of going it alone is dangerous to your health. If it is difficult to ask for yourself, use an advocate such as a sibling, friend, or professional care manager to arrange a meeting and get formal, written commitments from those people who are willing to help you. The extra help will give you breathing room to find all those resources that are there to help you.
Seek care management advice.
A number of organizations and private companies will give you advice and guidance at no charge. If your care recipient has a very low income you might qualify for additional assistance. Check with your local County Human Services about services and resources.
A good source of free professional advice is the rapidly growing business of non-medical home care companies. Most will offer free consultations and these companies will also provide paid aides to help you with your loved-one with such things as bathing, dressing, shopping, household chores, transportation, companionship, and much more. These people may also help you coordinate adult daycare or other community services.
You may wish to pay for a formal assessment and care plan from a professional geriatric care manager. Even though it may cost you a little money to hire a care manager, this could be the best money you will ever spend. Care managers are valuable in helping find supporting resources, providing respite, saving money from care providers, finding money to pay for care, making arrangements with family or government providers, and providing advice on issues that you may be struggling with.
Take time off. Find temporary substitutes.
Taking a break from caregiving is just as important as taking a break at work or taking that long-awaited vacation. A care manager may be of help in selecting the best temporary help to give you a break. Or you may make arrangements with family or friends to give you a break from caregiving.
Make plans for funding future care arrangements for you or for a healthy parent.
The analysis of data from surveys points out that employees caring for disabled elders who have long term care insurance (LTCI) are nearly two times more likely to be able to continue working than those caring for non-insured relatives. In addition, working caregivers of those with long term care insurance said that they were less likely to experience some type of stress, such as having to give constant attention to the care recipient or having to provide care while not feeling well themselves. Also, the group with insurance devoted more "quality time" including more companionship and less hands-on assistance than the group without.
See if your healthy parent can still buy insurance. If he or she cannot afford it, see if other family members might contribute to premiums. There are also useful strategies for using a reverse mortgage to buy long-term care insurance and life insurance for your loved ones. You should also consider insurance for yourself so when you need care someday, it will not be so stressful for your caregivers.
Use assistive technology.
There are a number of technologies to make sure your loved ones are safe while you are away. Such things as emergency alert bracelets and pendants, GPS tracking for wandering, remote video surveillance, tele-homecare, sensory augmentation, and all sorts of assistive devices are available to help disabled people cope on their own.
Remove non-caregiving stress from your job or at home.
It is obvious if you can remove other stressors in your life, you can cope better with the stress of caregiving, which you may not want to or cannot remove.
Attend workshops or seminars to uncover additional strategies.
Worksite or community presentations on various eldercare issues are often available in your community. These learning experiences are an opportunity to find help with your own caregiving situation.