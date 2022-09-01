I was appalled at the letter from Barb Matz on Aug. 25 about the $600 billion dollar Inflation Reduction Act and how uninformed she seems to be. This is outright theft of our tax money which was designed to protect our country and keep our infrastructure safe.
It was never intended to be used for a select few who refuse to take responsibility for the debt they created. They signed the paperwork and agreed to the conditions of repayment.
Paying off student loans of a select few is not going to help the economy nor is it fair to all those who did pay for their own education.
I’d also like to know, when did grants become loans? A grant is like a scholarship. You don't pay those back.
Every time our elected officials irresponsibly spend, all taxpayers pay the bill. Everyone keeps forgetting that “We the People” are the government, not the elected officials we send to Washington, D.C., who keep forgetting that fact.
Also, adding IRS agents is what this country needs. We need more border patrol officers. Adding an armed militia of IRS agents smacks of Germany’s SS.
As for the rich, most sitting in the seat of power in Washington, D.C. fit that designation and have no idea what it takes to earn a living. Remember, if you penalize the big companies it effects jobs and benefits for millions of people who count on those jobs to make a living and are trying to build a retirement.
If you want fair taxation, then implement a cross-the-board sales tax and eliminate the federal income tax altogether. That way loopholes are eliminated as everyone would pay a tax for goods and services. Many states have implemented this idea of eliminating state income taxes for a higher sales tax.
You want to lower inflation? Then wake up, get us back to being energy independent and stop the irresponsible spending.
Also stop the handouts. If you’re not working you’re not putting anything into your Social Security and retirement funds. Those who don’t put money into the system will only get about $300 a month. Could you live on that?
