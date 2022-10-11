Recently at City Council meetings you may have heard of the possibility of a new Community Center. The City is looking at what it would take to financially build one and what it would look like.
There are lots of options as Director Paul Peanasky noted on AM Minnesota recently. It could have multiple basketball courts along with a year-round walking track above them. A new pool with added amenities and still big enough to do laps and workouts. Rental rooms for birthday parties, pickleball courts and yoga/Zumba rooms.
For years people have asked for more for the youth to do. This could help fill that gap along with some needed growth.
The current community center was built when the population of Faribault was around 5,000 people. The town has grown and now it is time for a new center.
Yes, a new roof was recently installed but have no fear, the building itself isn’t going anywhere. There have been multiple talks about how Buckham Library and Buckham West could use the spaces. There are other repairs that need to be done also but will be delayed if the community decides to move forward.
The opportunity with the new project is now to figure out what is going to go into it and I’m sure that you will be asked to help.
Most large projects are led with a volunteer board of community members to help steer what will go into these projects. We use public input often to help guide the city.
The last huge effort was a few years ago when we put together the Vision 2040 for Faribault. There we many public meetings, forums and placemaking activities to help see how Faribault should grow.
The future viaduct park was a board of about 14 who all brought ideas forward and ranked them to decide what might find a home in the park. There has been an ask for years of a splash pad for town, now to be designed into the new park.
There are currently 19 permanent boards and commissions that the city of Faribault hosts. The terms range from one to five years and tackle everything from the airport to trees (something for most everyone).
Without these volunteer boards there would be a lot more work for staff and the council. These members of these boards have an interest in the topic of their board and are often willing to put the research in to make the best decision for their community.
If you would like to be on a board or a short list for an ad-hoc board, please contact the admin department. Heather would love to have more people than spots to fill.
But let’s not stop with the city when you get motivated to volunteer. There are hundreds of nonprofit organizations within the Faribault area looking for volunteers.
Ever been to a show at the Paradise? Almost everyone you see in black and white is a volunteer. Been to a car show downtown? Everyone wearing a vest is a volunteer. Been to a Scout meeting? Volunteers there too. Bingo locations, fraternal clubs, garden clubs, library plaza (that just won an award) envisioned by volunteers. Volunteers make things happen. Without volunteers most things will slowly fail and then go away.
This Saturday Kelly from Main Street and I will lead a history tour through downtown and end with appetizers at the Signature as a local silent auction item: yep, volunteer. Everyone who made chili: volunteer time and money. Knights of Columbus lending a hand at Ruth’s house: volunteers. Heritage Days and Rice County Fair board: volunteers.
I think by now you get it. If you want things to continue to prosper, get new ideas to improve, they need volunteers. People to step up and say “How can I help?”
The idea that if I don’t volunteer someone else will is running out of someone elses. If you didn’t like how something was run, ask yourself how can I volunteer here to make it better. It is time for you to help out and give back to the things you enjoy.
Pick up the phone, stop in, and ask. It might surprise them if you do, but I’m sure they will be grateful that you did.
Step up and give a hand, don’t wait to be asked if you hear or see a need. Let’s get out and keep Faribault moving forward by helping each other.