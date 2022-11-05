At HOPE Center, our staff of dedicated professionals are prepared for whatever comes their way. We can never predict ahead of time what each day will bring. However, we do set aside some time and energy every fall to take a look at the big picture, analyzing our work from the previous 12 months to capture meaningful statistics and identify trends that assist in our planning going forward.
During the most recent one-year period for which we have complete statistics, HOPE Center served almost 1,500 clients. The vast majority were impacted by domestic violence while others were victims of stalking and/or harassment.
We assisted almost 400 individuals who were victims of sexual assault. About 18% of those were children.
HOPE Center provided emotional support or safety services more than 1,200 times during this period. We also provided counseling more than 1,000 times through our hotline/crisis line.
People usually expect that victims of domestic violence would be female and the perpetrators would be male. That is true most – but not all – of the time. HOPE Center’s statistics reflect that 86% of victims are female while 14% are male. We also find that 89% of perpetrators are male while 11% are female. Additionally, 56% of victims have minor children living in the home.
The age range of our clients covers the spectrum from under 18 to over 60. However, a full three-quarters are in the 18-45 age segment, evenly split between 18-30 and 31-45.
The services we provided to our clients included legal aid, child care, transportation service, immigration assistance and medical care. We also provided translation services about 200 times over this 12-month period.
These statistics reflect the breadth of HOPE Center’s reach as well as the pressing need for our services here in Rice County. However, statistics cannot effectively reflect the difference we are making in the lives of our clients.
Every individual who reaches out to HOPE Center has her or his own unique set of circumstances. We work with them to identify their needs and determine exactly how we can help them: what specific set of services, support and resources we can offer directly or arrange for them through others.
As I have noted in earlier articles, we are very fortunate here in Rice County to have developed extremely effective relationships with many other local organizations and agencies. From law enforcement to the court system, from social services to schools, our clients directly benefit from the training we provide these partners and the skills they employ to recognize issues and assist victims.
So, how can you help?
It can be as simple as liking the HOPE Center Facebook page and sharing our posts. You can talk to your children about what healthy relationships look like. You can ask your children’s teachers to address social emotional learning in school. You can support comprehensive sex education. You can speak with your religious leaders about incorporating related issues into their sermons and their newsletters.
You can also donate directly to HOPE Center to support the critical work we do. It’s as easy as going to GiveMN.org and entering “HOPE Center” in the search function. Our staff, our clients and our community at large will benefit from your generosity.
Erica Staab-Absher is executive director of the HOPE Center. Reach the center at 507-332-0882.
