Farming practices that increase soil health are continuing to gain traction in Rice and Steele counties. Reduced tillage, using cover crops, and increasing diversity in the cropping operation are becoming more commonplace.
Approximately 617 farms use no or reduced tillage and 149 implement the use of cover crops across Rice and Steele counties, according to the National Ag Statistics Service, 2017 Census of Agriculture.
If you’d like to learn more about making these practices work profitably, attend the University of Minnesota Extension’s Soil Management Summit this December.
This year’s Soil Management Summit, formerly known as the Conservation Tillage Conference, will be held in St. Cloud at the Park Event Center on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15-16.
The summit still covers plenty of information about reduced tillage, but also includes information about other soil health practices, like utilizing cover crops, tackling soil compaction, and diversifying crop rotations. The sessions at the summit emphasize proven farmer experience and applied science. Straight from the fields, learn how heavier, colder soils aren’t necessarily the challenge they’re made out to be.
The summit will feature the editor in chief of Successful Farming, Gil Gullickson. He grew up on a Langford, South Dakota, century farm that he now owns.
Our format includes plenty of opportunities to interact with experienced producers and researchers. Breakout sessions provide presentations from researchers and practitioners. Table talk discussions give you a chance to ask questions of practitioners and specialists and panels of farmers and agronomists will share their practical experiences.
Two expert panel sessions will feature conservation farmers and skilled crop consultants who will discuss using multiple methods to improve soil health and their bottom lines. Hear from experienced no-till, reduced tillage, and cover crop farmers as they share their hard-learned knowledge, so you can be spared the same difficult lessons.
There is also a trade show that features numerous vendors from across the state, so participants can visit with vendors about new equipment, technology and more.
Register now and join fellow soil enthusiasts for a day and a half of presentations, panels, and discussions. Advanced Crop Advisors can earn continuing education units (CEUs). Registration is $160 to include CEUs, and is $125 for anyone not seeking CEUs. Scholarships are available; contact Shane at sbugeja@umn.edu.