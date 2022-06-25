This spring brought the convergence of two events illustrating the importance of our American Constitution’s First Amendment guarantees: free speech and a free press. One event was less visible but notable and the other wrought national attention.
In a heartfelt and moving event in May, the First Amendment Tablet was consecrated in its new home at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The 58-ton Tennessee pink marble monument was dedicated in a reverential ceremony after being relocated from its original home on the front of the Newseum in Washington, DC.
Free speech and a free press go hand-in-hand historically. A little-known fact is that King George III outlawed the printing of the Bible in the American colonies and one of the first acts of Congress in 1782 was to commission the publishing of the Scriptures.
The second much flashier event was Elon Musk’s bid to buy the social media platform Twitter. This offer set off a hailstorm of First Amendment controversy regarding “what will happen” if the world’s richest man is to own what is arguably the ‘21st century’s town square.’
Mega-giant social media platforms have developed the modern-day printing press with access to virtually every individual on the planet with much the same upheaval to society as the invention of the moveable type printing press did back in the 1400s.
“Then we had millions of people talking with each other, now we have billions,” says Professor Randall Kennedy of Harvard Law School.
Musk, a free speech advocate, has promised to rebuild the Twitter platform by implementing policy that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” and follows existing, established free speech laws and precedents. He promises to open up the algorithms — the rules that control what content users see in their data feeds. Why is this important?
Our western civilization’s values are at stake with the viewpoint discrimination that social media platforms employ against individuals who don’t espouse their progressive, leftist, ideological philosophies.
As privately owned entities, Facebook and other social media companies have the right to restrict viewpoint on their platforms. But balancing that right with their responsibility to society and using it for the expansion of free speech, not restricting viewpoint access, should be their goal.
And when their corporate power is coupled with the advertising revenue generated by the algorithms (who hasn’t seen an ad pop up in minutes that is associated with the material you are reading online?) the power and control wielded by these corporations have become immense.
So, what’s the solution?
As the tech giants make their algorithms publicly available and identify how they are mining our data, “We The People” once again will be able to re-establish our ability to influence the flow of advertising dollars by what we desire to see online.
It’s comparable to the principle of “voting with our dollars” for marketplace success. We will be “voting with our data” for social media platform success.