Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans, but there are things all of us can do to prevent it.
February is American Heart Month. You hear about it every year, but I’m going to talk to you about it again because I want you to understand what heart disease is, how it looks different in women and the small changes you can make it your life to prevent your risk of dying from it.
Heart disease (or cardiovascular disease) is a general term used to refer to a number of heart conditions that include diseased vessels, blood clots and structural problems. Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease, and it is the main cause of heart attacks.
Genetics, infections and lifestyle are all possible causes of heart disease. This illness does not discriminate. It affects everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, class or gender identity.
Heart disease can occur at any age but may occur later in women due to the effects of estrogen. After menopause, their estrogen level drops, leaving them more vulnerable.
Symptoms of heart disease in men and women include chest pain, shortness of breath, pain in the neck, jaw or neck weakness and feeling cold in arms and legs. Women may be more likely to feel those symptoms during periods of rest than men.
The recent death of Lisa Marie Presley, the musician and only daughter of Elvis Presley, highlights the importance of women’s heart health. She died after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest at age 54. Women may be more likely to put the health of their families above their own. Only about half of women realize that heart disease is their No. 1 killer, according to the CDC.
When going for an annual checkup, I encourage women to pay attention to their blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and to talk to their doctor to determine if they should be tested for diabetes. Those three things can raise your risk of heart disease no matter your gender identity. Being overweight, dealing with stress and having an autoimmune disease can also increase your risk.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says one person in the United States dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds.
Unfortunately, most people don’t realize they’re suffering from heart disease until they have heart failure, a heart attack or cardiac arrest.
Because there is often confusion about those terms, I want to take the time to explain them. Heart failure means the heart is not pumping as well as it should be. A heart attack is when the coronary arteries are blocked and keeping blood and oxygen from reaching the heart, and cardiac arrest means the heart has stopped suddenly.
My goal is to keep as many people as possible from experiencing the effects of heart disease. As I mentioned above, heart disease is preventable. Here are some tips to help you lower your chances of developing this deadly disease.
• Get moving. Incorporate exercise into your life. You don’t have to go to the gym for 10 hours a day. Do something easy like walking 20 minutes a day. Check out this article for more tips.
• Drink more water. Reduce the amount of processed food you eat. Incorporate vegetables and fruits into your diet, as well as healthy carbs and protein.
• Avoid smoking and second-hand smoke. Check out this resource if you need tips to quit smoking.
• Try to manage stress. I know that’s easier said than done. Things like gratitude journals, meditating/praying or seeking out a mental health professional can help.
• Make sure you are getting proper sleep. See this resource.
• Take a look at this resource if you want more information about how heart disease impacts women.
• If you have more heart questions, head here to make an appointment and get the help you need.