The spruce trees in my backyard have just a hint of snow. In the sunlight they look like they are dusted with diamonds. It’s a good time to reflect on some of those activities that are still out there to enjoy. First, and probably most important, we can still get out and walk.

Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments