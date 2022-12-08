The spruce trees in my backyard have just a hint of snow. In the sunlight they look like they are dusted with diamonds. It’s a good time to reflect on some of those activities that are still out there to enjoy. First, and probably most important, we can still get out and walk.
Just a day or so ago, I strolled through some paths at the nature center. River Bend, here in Faribault, has a minimal amount of snow, and the paths are clear. Be aware of ice and when it seems too slippery, get some cleats and wear them. My favorite are Yak tracks. They are easy to put on and take off making them more likely to actually get worn. I wear them whenever I head outside. I usually go through two pairs a year. Put them on and you feel as stable as, well, a Yak.
I don’t snowshoe until I really need snowshoes to get around. There’s simply not enough snow to need them now. I have walked miles in snowshoes through wood and swamps following beagles. I use forty inch wooden shoes and they hold me up in thirty inches of powder. That much snow would be well above my knees and would turn a casual stroll into a terrible experience. Snow shoes are intuitive you put them on and walk. There are some subtle tricks, but you’ll figure them out the more you use them.
Currently popular now are shoes with aluminum frames, with a flat solid deck. The problem is that the deck is not webbed so sticks can’t slip through and it causes holes in the deck. When it gets too deep to just walk, rent the snowshoes and give it a shot.
Another great activity is sledding. You don’t need a lot of equipment and the equipment you do need is inexpensive. There are several great sledding locations in Faribault. The high school hill is probably the most popular. However, Roosevelt grade school on the east side of town is also a fine hill. I always fine tune my sled by waxing the bottom: it increases speed significantly. I use Zymol wax it’s from Germany and uses bees wax. It does not contain chemical so it’s a safe choice. It is marketed as a car wax.
Grab a kid and hit the hill.
I don’t mountain bike in the winter but I know a lot of people that do. Fat tire bikes work best. The added flotation provided by the fat tire keep the bike and you afloat on the snow. My fat tire bike friends rave about it.
One of my favorite things to do is to hike the in-town trails. The the stretch along the Straight river is particularly lovely. On a quiet winter day, the river flowing along and ducks and geese making their way grateful for for open water, the sunshine on my back and the scenery coated in snow is a ritual to be enjoyed daily. All it takes is two feet and it costs nothing.
Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.